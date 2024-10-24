Former Congressman Claims New Kamala Story Will End Her Campaign

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Former Congressman George Santos claims that a devastating new story about Kamala Harris set to drop today will cause prominent Democrats to distance themselves from her campaign.

Santos made the claim in a video clip posted to X that has received over 2.5 million views.

“Gotta tell you something, it’s so crazy, I just off the phone with a source and they’re telling me that tomorrow the Kamala Harris ship sinks,” said Santos.

“You’re gonna see all the rats jumping off – the story that’s gonna break tomorrow is so damning and so so bad that Democrats are going to distance themselves from her like something you’ve never seen before and essentially you might even see some asking for people to vote for Trump,” he added.

“This is wild!” claimed Santos.

In a follow up post, the former Congressman asserted that he was not suicidal.

“Folks for the record, I George Anthony Devolder Santos aka George Santos am NOT suicidal!” he stated on X.

Trump supporters will be treating the issue with caution given that there have been other supposedly ‘devastating’ stories about the Kamala and her running mate Tim Walz in recent weeks that turned out to be nothingburgers.

The fact that Santos was expelled from Congress last year following an investigation by the House Ethics Committee and a federal indictment will undoubtedly be used by Democrats to dismiss the credibility of the story.

Santos also pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identify theft in August of this year.

Suffice to say, he’s not exactly the best source, but it will be interesting to see what the story turns out to be nonetheless.

Meanwhile, journalist Eric Daugherty also says he has been pitched a story that would “end her campaign.”

