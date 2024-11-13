Former DC Officer Fanone Hunkers Down In Blue Ridge Mountains; "Fully Expects" Shootout With Trump Agents

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Former D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone is not handling President-Elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory Tuesday night very well.

According to a sympathetic Washington Post report Thursday, the notorious J6 celebrity cop is holed up in the Blue Ridge Mountains, chugging beers, and preparing for a potential shootout with the Trump agents he believes are coming for him.

“Better f—ing arm yourselves,” Fanone told WaPo reporter Kara Voght, as he slammed down his fifth or sixth Sapporo. “I didn’t vote for that motherf—er,” he added, “and I fought tooth and nail to prevent this day from f—ing coming.”

Fanone, 44, has indeed been extremely vocal about his experiences at the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and the injuries he allegedly suffered.

Fanone is part of a quartet of celebrity cops juicing every second of their involvement in the four-hour disturbance nearly two years ago, earning lucrative book deals, congressional awards, and cable news gigs in the process. Fanone has lots to say in his memoir - heavily sprinkled with obscenities - while ranting about Donald Trump and his supporters. (Fanone begins with a brazen lie that Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of “wounds” sustained on January 6.)

In December 2022, he told Washington Post reporter Peter Hermann that he had been “ostracized for being outspoken about the Capitol riot” by those who want to “play down the violence that day.”

He lamented that members of the MPD’s Special Operations Division had called him “a piece of sh-t,” after he told everyone that he suffered a heart attack, a concussion and a traumatic brain injury during the riot.

Fanone told the Post he’d left the police force not long after he’d testified to Congress in July 2021.

He published his book, “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul,” and went on tour with a left-wing J6 activist group called “Courage For America.”

The group - run by Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist who previously worked for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) - ”supports abortion, LGBT interests, liberal immigration-expansion policies, and increased government spending,” according to Influence Watch.

Courage For America’s main goal was to “Make sure the MAGA agenda doesn’t get passed without strenuous opposition.”

Eventually, the J6 grifts wound down and Fanone had trouble finding another source of income.

“When he came back, he’d tried to get a job—at Walmart, at Costco, at Cabela’s—and nothing came through,” the Post reported. “No one gives you a reason, but it’s pretty obvious,” Fanone said. That reason, according to the Post is “his belief that half the country thinks he’s a traitor.”

Fanone now runs a private security business.

His woes were compounded earlier this year when Raw Story reported that “Trump surrogate” Ivan Raiklin, a retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and former U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency employee, had appointed himself “secretary of retribution” and had compiled an enemies list of 300 “deep state” bad actors that included Fanone.

Some of these “deep state” actors are reportedly making plans to retire after Trump is sworn in.

“Moles inside the FBI are telling us that DOZENS of senior executives at HQ are preparing their retirement papers in anticipation of what’s to come,” FBI whistleblower Steve Friend posted on X Thursday.

Meanwhile, Trump’s former Department of Defense Chief of Staff Kash Patel revealed on Thursday that Trump plans a bombshell declassification operation in his second term.

“He’s going to come in there and maybe give them the Epstein list, maybe give them the P Diddy list and they are terrified,” Patel told conservative podcast host Benny Johnson.

The Democrats’ hysteria about an alleged “enemies list” was stirred up after Trump had declared himself to be “justice and retribution” for those who “have been wronged and betrayed.”

As the election returns came in Tuesday night, spelling doom for Democrats, Fanone told Voght “it’s the end of the f—ing world!” as he smiled “with a kind of crazed glee.”

Fanone said he’d rather be killed in a shootout than be imprisoned by Trump.

“I’ll die right here on my f—ing house,” he said. “I’m not going to be in some ‘Apprentice’ f—ing military tribunal.” Fanone insisted that he was not some “prepper weirdo,” ‘just someone who understands how law enforcement can be weaponized against people”

He added:

“I fully expect that to happen.”