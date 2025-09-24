Former FBI Director James Comey To Be Indicted 'In Days': Reports

With a five-year statute of limitations about to expire next Tuesday, Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to be indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia for lying to Congress during his Sept. 30, 2020 testimony, several outlets have reported.

The news comes days after President Donald Trump knocked AG Pam Bondi for inaction against perpetrators of the 'Russia hoax.'

In a Saturday post to Truth Social, Trump slammed Bondi over three people who have committed alleged crimes and not faced criminal charges; Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), New York state Attorney General Letitia James; and former FBI Director James Comey.

“JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED NOW!!!" Trump wrote, citing unspecified "statements and posts" he'd read concluding that the trio are "guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done."

HUGE! MSNBC announces that former FBI Director James Comey is expected to be indicted in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/m1yIOAZWQn — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 24, 2025

According to MSNBC's Ken 'deep state' Dilanian, "The full extent of the charges being prepared against Comey is unclear, but the sources believe that at least one element of the indictment — if it goes forward -- will accuse him of lying to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020 about whether he authorized a leak of information."

Developing...

