Former NY Police Sgt. Gets 18 Months In Prison For Acting As CCP Agent

Authored by T.J. Muscaro via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former New York City Police Sgt. Michael McMahon was sentenced to 18 months in prison on April 16 after being found guilty of acting as an illegal agent of China.

Retired New York Police Department Sgt. Michael McMahon leaves Brooklyn Federal Court in New York City on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

McMahon was one of three men who were convicted in 2023 of stalking Xu Jin, a former Chinese official, and his family in New Jersey as part of the Chinese regime’s global “Operation Fox Hunt” campaign to force the repatriation of alleged criminals.

He is the last to receive his sentence.

His co-defendants, Zheng Congying, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, and Zhu Yong, a Chinese retiree, were already sentenced to 16 months and two years, respectively, in January. McMahon’s ruling was previously expected to come later this year. Zheng is scheduled to turn himself in on April 22 to serve his prison time.

The former police officer pleaded not guilty to all charges, stating that he had been led to think that he was just working for a company trying to recover embezzled funds. He said he would not have taken the job if he had known the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was behind it.

“I was unwittingly used,” he said in court.

He secured the support of two Republican congressmen, Reps. Michael Lawler (R-N.Y.) and Pete Sessions (R-Texas), who wrote a letter to District Judge Pamela Chen urging her to spare McMahon from prison time.

McMahon was hired as a private investigator to surveil Xu, who was accused of corruption by the CCP. The former police officer was found to have played a key role in finding Xu’s address.

He was convicted in 2023 of acting as an illegal foreign agent and of conspiracy to commit interstate stalking. On April 16, 2024, he was found guilty by a federal jury in the New York City borough of Brooklyn of interstate stalking and acting as an agent of communist China.

McMahon was found not guilty of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent.

“McMahon, a former law enforcement officer who swore an oath to protect the public, went rogue and dishonorably engaged in a scheme at the direction of the People’s Republic of China,” John Durham, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said in an April 16 statement on the sentencing.

The convictions of McMahon and his co-defendants were part of the federal government’s push to crack down on what officials called the CCP’s transnational repression.

“The conviction of these three defendants—including a retired [New York Police Department] sergeant—is yet another powerful reminder of the Chinese government’s ongoing, pervasive, and illegal behavior here in the United States,” then-Assistant Director Suzanne Turner of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division said in 2023.

Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI at the time, said in 2020 that CCP leader Xi Jinping was using Operation Fox Hunt to target individuals all over the world who are viewed as a threat to the Chinese regime.

Frank Fang, Alex Wu, and Reuters contributed to this report.