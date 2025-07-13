Former Obama Speechwriter Admits Shunning MAGA Didn't Work

One of Barack Obama's former millennial speechwriters penned a New York Times opinion piece about his strained relationship with his brother-in-law during the COVID pandemic. Despite their deep cultural differences — the author being a "trust the science" liberal elitist who bowed to the government-corporate machine, fully vaxxed and obedient, while his brother-in-law remained unvaccinated and a free thinker — the two eventually reconnected through surfing.

Thirty-eight-year-old David Litt, a liberal elitist who attended Yale University and later served as a speechwriter for President Obama, felt inspired to write a New York Times op-ed titled "Is It Time to Stop Snubbing Your Right-Wing Family?"

"Then the pandemic hit, and our preferences began to feel like more than differences in taste. We were on opposite sides of a cultural civil war. The deepest divide was vaccination. I wasn't shocked when Matt didn't get the Covid shot. But I was baffled. Turning down a vaccine during a pandemic seemed like a rejection of science and self-preservation. It felt like he was tearing up the social contract that, until that point, I'd imagined we shared," the liberal elite millennial opined.

Litt continued, "Had Matt been a friend rather than a family member, I probably would have cut off contact completely."

But only recently — and through shared surf sessions — did Litt's liberal mind experience a revelation: "These days, ostracism might just hurt the ostracizer more than the ostracizee."

Litt's renewed bond with Matt didn't erase political disagreements, but it revealed common ground in unexpected places, showing that personal connection can transcend ideological divides and arguing that shunning people in today's highly polarized America is often ineffective and counterproductive, urging people to keep doors open rather than slam them shut over politics.

Perhaps Litt's maturity is finally kicking in — after all, with time, people tend to become more conservative (by the mid/late 30s). Remember, it wasn't conservatives rushing to become the "Karens of Science" during Covid, pushing to ban the unvaccinated, with some Democrats even threatening them with jail or quarantine camps…

Never forget!

Just three years ago, 30% of Democrats believed that children should be taken away from unvaccinated parents.



Nearly 50% of Democrats believed that the unvaccinated should be sent to camps.



Nearly 50% of Democrats believed that the unvaccinated should be sent to camps.

As Laura Ingraham put it, "The NYT admits that shunning MAGA didn't work."

Cutting people off and nuking relationships over politics is inherently immature — yet it's a hallmark of immature liberal elite behavior. We would've thought Ivy League education would've taught them better.

Perhaps the real lesson here is that maturity takes more time for liberals — something Litt had to discover the hard way, out in the surf off the New Jersey coast.