Former Obama White House Senior Policy Advisor Charged With 'Child Sex Offenses'

A 46-year-old former senior policy advisor the Obama administration appeared in a UK court over child sex offense charges.

Rahamim 'Rami' Shy, who worked for the White House under both President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is accused of arranging the commission of a child sex offense, possessing two 'category C indecent images of children, and 'possessing a prohibited image of a child,' the Daily Mail reports.

Shy, a US citizen who lives in New Jersey, was arrested in late February by Bedfordshire police and charged the next day. On Friday, he appeared at Luton Crown Court via video-link from Bedford prison wearing a gray prison-issue tracksuit, and will remain in custody ahead of a June hearing.

Most recently employed as an executive at banking group Citi, Shy worked in a senior role at the US Treasury department from 2008 to 2014, advising officials on countering the financing of terrorism and assisting foreign governments to impose sanctions on hostile regimes. As well as working as a senior adviser to the late US diplomat Richard Holbrooke, who served under the last three Democrat presidents, Shy provided strategic policy analysis to chiefs of staff at the US Department of Defence. He was deployed to Afghanistan to provide expertise to the Nato-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which was set up to maintain stability following the America-led invasion of the country. -Daily Mail

According to Holbrooke, Hillary Clinton personally knew Shy (6:45 mark), who spoke along John Podesta and other notables at a 2009 Center for American Progress discussion about security challenges in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Shy appears to have deleted his X and LinkedIn accounts.