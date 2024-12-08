Former Secret Service Agent Warns Trump Likely To Be Attacked Before Inauguration

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Former Secret Service agent Richard Staropoli warned Thursday that Donald Trump could be targeted in an attack before he is inaugurated as president, and that the Secret Service may not be able to prevent it.

During a FOX News interview, Staropoli suggested Trump could face a threat “of a much bigger magnitude” than the two assassination attempts earlier in the year.

Staropoli said that he is “not highly confident at all,” that Trump can be kept safe, noting “The Secret Service that you see out there today is not the Secret Service of yesteryear.”

“Somewhere along the line they’ve completely dropped the ball,” he continued, adding “That testimony that you saw today was purely a smokescreen to cover up the shortcomings of a politically compromised agency.”

Staropoli was referring to testimony in the House by Acting Director Ronald Rowe and other Secret Service officials before the task force investigating the first assassination attempt on Trump in July.

“It should never have gotten to that point,” Starapoli urged, adding “This whole talk about all these drones and these UAVs, hey, that’s all great, but you need to get back to the basics. What made the Secret Service great was its ability to put human intelligence, manpower on the streets and effectively secure the environment to make it safe for the president of the United States. I don’t see that here.”

“As a matter of fact, I don’t think I’d be alone in saying that I certainly can see something happening between now and inauguration day,” Staropoli warned.

He added, “it’s not going to be some 20-year-old kid on the roof of a building that’s allowed to get within 100 yards. It’s going to be something of a much bigger magnitude and I don’t think the Secret Service is anywhere equipped to handle that situation.”

Watch:

Ex-Secret Service agent Richard Staropoli warns Trump could face major attack before taking office: "I don’t think I’d be alone in saying that I certainly can see something happening between now and inauguration day. And it’s not going to be some 20-year-old kid on the roof of a… pic.twitter.com/ZrONGIOXHp — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 5, 2024

During the House testimony, Rowe got into an extremely heated exchange with Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas over Rowe’s attendance at a 9/11 memorial event.

BREAKING: An exchange between acting USSS director Ronald Rowe and Rep. Pat Fallon just exploded into an angry shouting match during a hearing on the Trump ass*ss*nation attempts.pic.twitter.com/XxPiwqqLIo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 5, 2024

The full exchange, before the screaming began, is here:

Holy cow!!! I feel like I'm watching a scene from a few good men!

Sen. Pat Fallon addressing Secret Service in Ferry heated exchange pic.twitter.com/Ns43wIWJnZ — Nanette Barrett (@nettigaming) December 5, 2024

Back in July, Fallon tore into then Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, telling her that “it is a miracle president Trump wasn’t killed,” and that she should be immediately fired and sent “back to guarding Doritos.”

OH MY LORD.



Congressman Pat Fallon (R-Texas) just DESTROYED Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.



“You should be fired immediately. And go back to guarding Doritos!” pic.twitter.com/3oAIdBcHtV — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) July 22, 2024

* * *

