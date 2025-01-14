Fortress DC: Trump's Inauguration Braces For The Worst With Troops, Drones, And Fences

President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration could be the most militarized in U.S. history, according to a report released Monday.

Citing U.S. officials, The Telegraph reports that nearly 7,800 soldiers will join approximately police officers to patrol Washington, DC during the “peaceful transfer of power.” The newspaper also reveals that two FBI field offices, a swarm of drones, and at least 30 miles of fencing will be used to keep Trump and inauguration guests— including world leaders and top U.S. lawmakers from across the country—safe from a series of potential violent threats. Despite receiving no specific threats targeting Trump, law enforcement officials are “prepared” for the worst, according to the outlet.

Additionally, National Guard members from all 50 states will operate checkpoints, where inauguration observers will enter the National Mall in front of the Capitol building, while the federal government will enact a no-fly zone over D.C. A host of items have been barred from the inauguration area, including laptops, water bottles, and even selfie sticks.

Tensions will no doubt be running high during Trump’s swearing-in, as a coalition of left-wing organizations, including Planned Parenthood and Abortion Access Now, are set to hold a so-called “People’s March” on Saturday to protest Trump’s landslide win over his Democrat opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Officials moved to increase security for Trump’s inauguration following the ISIS-inspired terror attack on January 1 in New Orleans, which saw 14 people killed and 35 injured. U.S. Secret Service assistant special agent Matthew Young said following the attack that the agency “adjusts our security plans as needed.”

“[W]e’re flexible and adaptable…we’re going to be prepared,” he added.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has also vowed to keep the area secure for the peaceful transfer.

“We take pride in this responsibility, and we’re grateful to our federal partners, local agencies, and community members who work together to ensure a safe and secure event,” Bowser said.

The Secret Service has been the subject of intense scrutiny after a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, in July. US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in wake of the shooting amid scrutiny of security lapses related to the assassination attempt. Cheatle, while testifying before Congress regarding the shooting, admitted that there were “significant” and “colossal” issues with the security at the rally.

Two months later, another gunman allegedly sought to kill the president-elect at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida.