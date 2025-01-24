Four In Ten See Hostile Activism As Acceptable

Edelman released the 25th edition of its Trust Barometer this week, providing insight on how people around the world feel about today’s leaders and institutions.

This year’s report highlights the grievances of people who feel a disconnect between the haves and have-nots.

The survey found that more than six in ten respondents agree that the wealthy don’t pay their fair share of taxes (67 percent) and that the wealthy’s selfishness causes many of our problems (65 percent).

Meanwhile, a majority said that they held a moderate or high sense of grievance against business, government and the rich in 23 out of 26 countries polled.

This opinion was most commonly shared in Spain, Nigeria, South Africa, the UK and Kenya (all between 70-72 percent).

But, perhaps most notably, Statista's Anna Fleck points out that the report also found that as many as four in ten would approve of violence or hostile activism in order to drive societal changes that would give themselves or their family a better future.

This belief was particularly widespread among younger respondents, with just over half (53 percent) of 18-35 year olds supporting the statement.

In terms of the individual actions, around a quarter of respondents said that attacking people online, intentionally spreading disinformation, threatening or committing violence or damaging public or private property would be acceptable as a way to bring about societal change (between 23-27 percent per answer).