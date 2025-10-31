France: An Islam-Friendly Mayor's Attempt To Squash A Catholic Film Backfires Badly

Via Remix News,

An attempt to ban a movie seen as in breach of France’s long-cherished separation of Church and State has turned the film into a box-office success.

“Sacre Coeur: Son regne n’aura pas de fin” (“Sacred Heart: His reign will have no end”) tells the story of the Sacred Heart devotion through the centuries, up until modern times. A devotion in Catholicism entails prayer, receiving communion, and making acts of reparation for sins. The Sacred Heart devotion revolves around such practices in the name of the heart of Jesus Christ, which serves as a symbol of his divine love, mercy, and compassion for humanity.

At first, the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan (Socialist Party), sought to ban any promotion of the film in spaces managed by the SNCF (French National Railway Company) and the RATP (Parisian public transport operator).

He then banned a screening of the film in a local municipal cinema — all in the name of secularism.

The issue was that Payan has always seemed far more open to anything related to Islam. In fact, the mayor has set aside land for the building of mosques, made sure Muslim celebrations have adequate venues, and even visited high schools with Muslim Brotherhood ties, reports France Catholique, citing a report out of Frontières magazine on “mayors complicit with Islamism.”

During Ramadan this year, he even openly stated: “Many of those who lecture Muslims […] should learn what is written in the surahs, which can enlighten us about the world.”

The movie has particular significance to the city, as the FC portal also notes that Bishop de Belsunce consecrated Marseille to the Sacred Heart during the Great Plague of 1720, which is said to have then ended right afterward.

Luckily, there were those who decided to push back against the mayor’s ban. Last week, the senator from Marseille, Stéphane Ravier, formerly of Le Pen’s National Rally party, filed an emergency appeal to overturn the municipal decision. Martine Vassal (The Republicans), president of the Bouches-du-Rhône department and the Aix-Marseille-Provence metropolitan area, also came out publicly in support of the film and attended its screening that same evening.

On the morning of the 25th, the court overturned the previous decision, with a strong message for Mayor Payant: “The mayor of Marseille has committed a serious and manifestly illegal infringement of freedom of expression, freedom of creation, and freedom of artistic dissemination.”

At the end of the day, as noted by France Catholique, Payant’s attempt to squash this Christian film backfired terribly. More than 200,000 people have now seen the film directed by Steven J. and Sabrina Gunnel since its release on Oct. 1. While the film was initially in just 155 theaters across France, this was increased to nearly 350 in its third week.

