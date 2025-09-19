"Free DC!": Screamfest During House Hearing As Tlaib Accuses Trump Admin Of 'Fascist Takeover'

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) described the Trump administration’s crackdown on crime in Washington D.C. as a “fascist takeover” during an unhinged diatribe in the House of Representatives Thursday, prompting a Republican member to call her “radical” and “insane.”

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a hearing titled “Oversight of the District of Columbia” to discuss President Trump’s recent efforts to improve public safety in the nation’s capital.

Witnesses included D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, and gun control advocate Gregory Jackson, Jr.

Tlaib made clear in her remarks that she was not a fan of Trump’s decision to mobilize the national guard and take control of the Metropolitan Police Department to combat the rampant crime and homelessness plaguing D.C.

“We can’t be passive right now. It’s really important that we stand up against this fascist takeover,” Tlaib said.

She added defensively, “that’s not a bad word! It’s a fact here in D.C. and across the country.”

The congresswoman went on to suggest that any mention of the city’s crime issues was insincere and off-base.

“It is so incredibly important Mr. Chair that this committee does not allow rhetoric that defames or paints Washington D.C. in a way that you all really haven’t seen, she said. “You’re just reading it or something of off …”

At this point Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) interjected to ask Tlaib to yield to answer a question.

“No, I don’t yield, I don’t even have time,” the congresswoman shot back.

“Your time’s expired,” Donalds informed her.

But Tlaib continued her rant.

“You all live here and you’re not telling people the beautiful parts that we do see in our nation’s capital,” she said.

Donald’s broke in again to say he objected to Tlaib referring to him and his colleagues as if they were from “the Third Reich.”

“This is insane!” he exclaimed. “Do I look like a member of the Third Reich to you Miss Tlaib?” he asked.

The congresswoman raised her voice, shrilly screaming in response: “You’re the one who … No! … That’s unethical!”

As the Michigan Democrat continued to fulminate, Donalds spoke over her, saying “I think it’s radical and I think it’s insane and I don’t respect anything that you said. To say something like that about myself and my colleagues is way out of line!”

“You hold yourself accountable before you talk about Washington D.C.!” Tlaib bellowed in response.

“Hold your own self accountable, how about that?” Donalds shot back. “Hold your own self accountable.”

“Free D.C., Free D.C.!” Tlaib chanted, echoing the far-left street agitators who had been bused into the capital to protest Trump’s crackdown on crime.

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) finally took control and gave the floor to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

In his opening statement, Comer credited the president with setting “a strong example of how smart-on-crime policies protect communities.”

The chairman noted that the Committee recently passed fourteen key pieces of legislation aimed at restoring public safety, and urged his colleagues to continue building on the progress already achieved in D.C.

Comer said that “since Trump mobilized the national guard and took control of the Metropolitan Police Department, violent crime has decreased 39 percent, robberies are down 57 percent, and car jackings are down 75 percent.”

Over 2,300 people have been arrested. Nearly 950 illegal aliens have been detained by ICE, including 20 gang members from violent foreign terrorist organizations. Sex offenders have been taken off the streets. Major drug trafficking operations have been foiled. Authorities thwarted a planned school shooting, cleared 50 illegal tent encampments, and rescued seven missing children. And D.C. went without a homicide for 13 days.

Prior to Trump’s crackdown on crime, Washington, D.C. was suffering from soaring crime rates, as high as the violent 1990s, Comer said.

“President Trump’s operation was a resounding success and a shining example of how smart-on-crime policies can keep the residents of and visitors to our nation’s capital safe,” the chairman declared.