French Left-Wing MPs Introduce Amendment To "Reduce" Coverage Of Migrant Crime Stories

When reality does not mesh with the “narrative,” the left’s standard tactic is to turn to censorship, and the French left is no different. The French Greens and other left-wing parties now want to make sure that news stories are not used for ideological purposes by the “far right,” claiming that certain media outlets are causing a “moral panic” around immigration due to migrant murders.

According to a parliamentary amendment tabled on June 25, 2025, by a group of Green and left-wing MPs in the National Assembly, news stories of actual events that have happened, and actual lives lost, are being improperly used by the right.

The amendment calls for public media outlets to “conduct an editorial review of the role of news stories in news coverage.”

French National Rally parliamentary leader, Marine Le Pen, wrote in response to the new amendment.

“Political control and the concealment of information are hallmarks of totalitarian ideologies. The Greens, who have been drifting toward the far left for years, are taking a new and alarming step in this tendency to curb freedom of expression, a cornerstone of democratic societies. The French must be aware that their right to know is now clearly threatened by these fundamentally anti-liberty measures,’ she wrote on X.

The text put forward by the left cites the case of 13-year-old Lola, who was raped and murdered in Paris by an Algerian female migrant with a deportation order in 2022, as well as Thomas, who was murdered by a gang of migrants in Crépol in 2023.

The authors of the amendment claim that these news stories were then rehashed with “racialist semantics” by politician and leader of the Reconquête party in France, Éric Zemmour, and other allegedly radical right-wing figures.

The amendment denounces the creation of concepts such as “Francocide” and “savagery” in relation to these crimes. It also specifically cites the influence of French news outlets like CNews, Valeurs actuelles, and what it claims is the “fascism sphere” of news reporting.

The politicians who launched the amendment denounce that these factual news stories were used for “political gain,” to the detriment of neutral reporting.

They denounce the structuring of a media space close to the far right, accused of exploiting news stories to advance a vision of security and identity.

A number of social media users reacted negatively to the tabled amendment.

“Move along, there’s nothing to see. They don’t want the French to know what’s happening all over the country, that’s for sure counterproductive for them. Promoting diversity and ethno-cultural replacement when we know the consequences,” wrote one user.

Citing the image of drowned Syrian boy Alan Kurdi, which many credit with sparking the 2016 migrant wave after it was editorially weaponized to justify open borders, one user wrote:

Notably, the cases of Lola and Thomas are just two of thousands of such cases involving crime and immigration in France in recent years. In France, 69 percent of all cases involving violence and sexual crimes on public transport involve foreigners. French President Emmanuel Macron is on record himself saying that half of all crimes in Paris are committed by foreigners. In other cities, such as Marseille, 55 percent of all crimes are committed by foreigners, a rate even higher than Paris, illustrating that it is a countrywide issue. In Paris, foreigners committed 70 percent of all violent robberies, according to official data.

In France, the statistics are greatly misleading, as many of the French citizens committing violent and serious crimes are the children of immigrants or the grandchildren of immigrants.

Zemmour has faced prosecutions for alluding to this fact, saying that many of the suspects are French citizens with a migration background.

“The entire French society doesn’t resort to savagery. Then, what is it? We know who the savagery comes from,” he said. “We all know who commits these assaults. We all know who ran over the police officer Melanie. We all know who killed the bus driver in Bayonne. We know who breaks everything at amusement parks. We know who spoils the beaches of Marseille. We know who is forbidden in a swimming pool in Switzerland. We know all that. We know who it is: 99.9 percent are the children of North African and African immigrants,” said Zemmour, according to the RAIR Foundation, which translated his remarks on the Face à l’Info program.

Zemmour, an Algerian-born French Jew who previously worked for Le Figaro, was referencing crimes against French people by migrants or citizens of migrant descent, including Philippe Monguillot, a bus driver who was beaten to death by a group of young migrants after he asked them to wear their masks when they got on his bus without tickets.

In addition, he mentioned the case of officer Mélanie Lemée, who was deliberately hit and killed by an African male on a motorbike who was trying to escape a police checkpoint. In perhaps one of the most high-profile murders this summer, 23-year-old Axelle Dorier was killed in a brutal hit-and-run by Youcef T., who dragged her with his vehicle for nearly a kilometer and then left her to die.

In other words, the cases of Thomas and Lola are just two cases in a sea of such cases. They only became symbols of a wider societal problem that is rocking France to its core.

France’s issues with insecurity, including a 91 percent increase in murders since 2000, highlight the fact that it is not “right-wing propaganda” driving the public to the right, but instead a serious and statistical reality that the French face on a daily basis.

The war against news outlets like CNews is far from simply an effort from the left, with ongoing efforts from the Macron government to remove the news station’s broadcast license, as Remix News has reported in the past.

