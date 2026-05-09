Frontier Jet Hits Person On Takeoff, Engine Erupts In Flames At Denver

A shocking runway security incident unfolded late Friday at Denver International Airport after Frontier Flight 4345, an Airbus A321 bound for Los Angeles, struck an individual during its takeoff roll, forcing the crew to abort.

Full transcript of the ATC audio:

Frontier 4345 (pilot): Tower, Frontier 4345, we're stopping on the runway. We just hit somebody and have an engine fire. DEN Tower: Frontier 4345, I see that. DEN Tower (to Frontier 4345): Frontier 4345, I'm going to be rolling the trucks now. Do you know if there are souls on board and fuel remaining? Frontier 4345 (pilot): Alright, 4345 we have 231 souls on board. We have 21,320 pounds of fuel onboard. There was an individual walking across the runway. pic.twitter.com/4cA5JniCW1 — PaulyBee (@PaulyB303) May 9, 2026

In our view, a commercial jet at a major international airport does not simply "hit someone" on an active runway during takeoff, particularly near the point of rotation. This suggests a potentially serious breakdown in perimeter, airfield, or runway security controls.

The incident appears to represent a major security breach at DEN. One working theory is that the individual intentionally entered the aircraft's path, potentially committing suicide by entering the right turbine intake.

Hence the fire...

This is the right-wing view of Frontier Flight 4345 on its takeoff roll at Denver Airport Runway 17L when the Airbus A321-271NX (N646FR) hit a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/xWCpUkcYrC — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) May 9, 2026

After ...

The extent of damage to Frontier Flight 4345's right engine. https://t.co/6SX5Mx9D1w pic.twitter.com/heZC5RaS0v — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) May 9, 2026

That said, investigators will need to determine how the person accessed the active runway, whether DEN's perimeter controls failed, and whether the individual was struck by the aircraft and drawn into the engine or simply jumped into the turbine intake.