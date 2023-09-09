Full Authoritarian: New Mexico Governor Suspends Constitutional Gun Rights For Law-Abiding Citizens In Albuquerque

On Friday evening, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) issued an emergency order suspending the right of law-abiding citizens to open and conceal carry firearms in crime-ridden Albuquerque and the surrounding county for at least 30 days, after declaring a public health emergency in response to a spate of recent gun violence.

Grisham, who apparently thinks criminals will follow her orders, says she expects legal challenges, but was 'compelled to act' following recent shootings, AP reports.

"Today I issued a 30-day ban on the open & concealed carrying of guns in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Gun violence is killing between 2 and 3 children every month in NM - every single one of these deaths is unconscionable and they must stop," Grisham posted on X.

Grisham declared in a statement, "As I said yesterday, the time for standard measures has passed. And when New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game—when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn—something is very wrong."

Yes governor, now law-abiding citizens won't be able to match force with criminal threats while in public, after failed progressive policies transformed Albuquerque into a crime-infested metro area with soaring violence.

According to a recent report by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, Albuquerque had one of the highest homicide rates in the country.

Constitutional law attorney Jonathan Turley said the move by Grisham is "flagrantly unconstitutional under existing Second Amendment precedent."

Turley continued, "Democratic leaders have increasing turned to a claim used successfully during the pandemic in declaring a health emergency to maximize unilateral authority of governors." "The taking away of individual rights as an emergency measure is hardly new. For centuries, governments have claimed that the suspension of individual rights is necessary for the good of citizens," he said.

Trial Balloon?

Grisham's move signals a new attack strategy by Democrats on the Second Amendment. We must remind readers ever since the 'defund the police' movement began several years ago, many Democratic-led cities have faced soaring crime rates. Failed social justice reform only sparked more violence, which may have been intentional to create a crisis and then offer a novel solution with even more gun control.

Democrats have faced gun control roadblocks ever since the US Supreme Court's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen in 2022, which hindered their ability to pass expansive laws restricting guns ever since.

Now, the tactic is to use emergency orders to suspend rights - which police chiefs for both Albuquerque and Bernalillo Counties have said might be civil violations.

