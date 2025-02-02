"Full-On Corruption": A Horrific Account Of Government Harassment Against Jan. 6 'Survivor'

The following is an account from Michael Shane Daughtery, a former SWAT officer who was aggressively pursued by the Biden DOJ for peacefully participating in the Jan 6, 2021 protest.

Daughtery's story was conveyed by journalist Sarah Fields via X, who writes "Just when you think his story cannot get crazier, it does. His story is one of full-on corruption."

Click into the post to read via X (and consider subscribing to Fields' feed), or continue reading below.

🚨The following story was told by Michael Shane Daughtry, a J6 survivor.🚨



I'm going to relay it in the exact same way that he wrote it out. Just when you think his story cannot get crazier, it does. His story is one of full-on corruption, and he exposes names.



Thread starts… — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) January 25, 2025

My name is Michael Shane Daughtry and this is my January 6th Story.





I was a Police Officer with SWAT and Sniper Certifications, 20+ years Police experience and over a thousand hours of training. I'm also a Master Gunsmith with a Federal Firearms License and a Gunsmithing Business with over 10 years experience.



On January 6th 2021, I traveled to Washington DC with my wife Tammie to watch the Trump Rally. As the rally was completing, the President of the United States told the crowd to go to the West Lawn and "peacefully" protest, which we did. As we arrived at the West Lawn, the police officers removed the barricades and waved us onto the West Lawn. I had video of this but the FBI later raided my home and confiscated this Video. I never went into the Capital Building or damaged any property but I did later observe people causing damage to the Capital Building so I took a few pictures of these people and then returned to my motel room, we returned home the next morning.

This image of the January 6 riot, taken from a phone screen, is from a court document submitted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Washington, D.C. and highlights a man that prosecutors identify as Shane Daughtry.

On January 16th, I was charged with trespassing on the West Lawn on January 6th even though the President had ask me to go there and the police had moved the barricades and waved me onto the West Lawn.



The FBI contacted me around midnight and asked me to turn myself into the Federal Marshalls at the Federal Courthouse in Macon by 9:00 am the next morning. I voluntarily turned myself into the Federal Marshalls at the Federal Courthouse in Macon Ga. Upon arrival I was advised by Federal Marshalls that Pelham Police Investigator Adam Lamb, Assistant Chief Rod Williams and Chief Mccormick had turned me in to the FBI after finding out I was in DC.

In 2020 I was working as a Police Officer for the Pelham Police Department and also owned a Firearms Gunsmithing Company named "Cazy Coon Armory" My business was named after my pet Raccoon that was named Rocket but we always called him "Crazy Ole Coon". On November 13th 2020, Pelham Police Department Investigator Adam Lamb had showed up to my home stating Police Cheif McCormack had fired me for having a Logo with a picture of a Racoon on it with the words "Crazy Coon Armory" telling me that the logo had the word "Coon" on it and that made it a Racist Logo. The police department said they didn't know I had an outside business with that name even though it was on my resume and on my application for employment. I had also worked on several of of the Pelham Police Department weapons including pistols and full auto rifles at Crazy Coon Armory.



The paperwork they asked me to sign stated I was being fired for being a Racist. I refused to sign this separation letter. After I was fired, without even being giving a chance to resign, I decided to expose the Pelham Police Department and it's very corrupt Chief for several of the crimes they had committed and were committing including insurance fraud, illegal gambling and cover ups. I was posting this corruption on my Facebook Page and the City of Pelhams Facebook Page every night which made the Police very angery and this was the reason for turning me into the FBI so they could silence me.

After the Marshalls read me this affidavit, I was put into a jail cell for several hours before being brought before a Federal Magistrate Judge. Even though I was a Law Enforcement Officer with no other criminal record, I was placed in handcuffs, leg irons and belly chains and was advised not to speak. And even though I'm a certified Law Enforcement Officer, have never been arrested or charged with any other crime in my life and had gotten up before daylight and driven over 100 miles to turn myself in, the judge advised me that I was a flight risk and ordered me to wear an ankle monitor, be place under House Arrest, placed on Pre Trial Probation, forced to post $25,000 bond and was placed on Tap 4 internet restrictions saying I couldn't use any computers our internet. At that time I was not allowed to make a plea and was not allowed to plea until over 18 months later.



I was appointed a public defender without even being asked. I had a very experienced federal attorney that was willing to take my case for free but I was advised that I could not have an attorney of my choosing and could only hire an attorney from the Washington DC District that was certified to take cases in federal court in DC. The only attorney I could find meeting these requirements wanted over $100,000 plus $10,000 per hearing which I had 5, which would have been a total of $150,000.00 and my case isn't even over yet.

Upon my release from jail late on January 16th, I returned home where my home and firearms business was immediately raided by Federal Agents that were waiting at my property. Numerous Federal Agents searched my home and property without a warrant and all my weapons and ammo were confiscated from my home and from my licensed firearms business, all for a crime that I would not lose my 2nd ammendment rights even if I were convicted.



I was forced, with threat of prison, to give Federal Agents:

*My Email Passwords and User Info with written permission to access these accounts.

*My Bank Account Passwords

*My Bank Account Numbers with written permission to access these accounts.

*My Safe Deposit Box Info with written permission to search this box

*All my Social Media User Names and Passwords with written permission to access accounts.

*I was not allowed to change any password or information without permission from the Federal Government.

*I'm not allowed to take out any new lines of credit without prior Government approval.

*I was forced to swear under oath that I did not have any money, firearms or other items buried anywhere or have any storage units.

*I was forced to swear under oath that I did not have any photographs or videos hidden or buried.

*I Was not allowed to possess any phone, camera or recording devices other than the one phone I was allowed by probation to have and the FBI took that phone the next day and kept it for weeks.

*I was forced, with threat of prison, to fill out a financial statement listing:

*My Checking account balances and passwords

*My Savings account balance and passwords

*Credit Card Balance, and account information and password.

*My vehicle loan information and value

*My Vehicle Tag #, Year, Make & Model

*My home loan information and home and property value.

*The amount of cash on hand.

*The value of my clothes.

*The value of my home furnishings.

*Names, Addresses, Birthdays and Social Security Numbers of all my family members.

*Names, phone numbers and Addresses of my friends.

*Names, Addresses and Birthdays of any Ex Wives and Children.

Early the next morning Federal agents confiscated all my FFL files including my FFL Log Book and 4473 files. Later that day, my home was raided again by Federal Agents who confiscated my phone and searched all my computers and electronic devices. My phone was not returned for 2 weeks. I was under court order to not use any other phone or computer so I was without any communication with friends, family or my attorneys for two weeks. This also gave the Federal Government access to all my email and text message communications between my attorney and myself.



I was then forced to pay for home phone service and to pay for phone monitoring services and monthly fees for my ankle monitor.



Approximately a year later my home was again searched without a warrant and without any explanation and I was threated with a probation condition violation if I complained about the searches of my property and that a probation violation would have a 17 year felony sentence.

Three weeks later, my home was again raided and all my electronic devices including my phone, computer, thumb drives, hard drives and memory cards were searched then confiscated. My desktop computer was confiscated without explanation and Federal Agents said they didn't know when my computer would be returned. This computer contained all the files needed to file my taxes that month, all my social security files I needed to file for my retirement benefits and all my private correspondence between my attorneys. This computer also contained all the software needed to run my business. My computer and phone were not returned for two weeks. When I received my phone back I noticed that all my pictures and videos that I had taken January 6th were missing including the video evidence I had of the Capital Police removing barriers and waving me onto the West Lawn of the Capital that I was charged with trespassing on. I also noticed my FFL Digital Logbook had been removed from my computer and my FFL Logbook backup files had been removed from my Google Drive Account that I had been forced to give the login information. Federal Agents had already taken my hardcopy FFL Logbook and 4473 files in a previous search of my firearms business so they now had all my FFL Files not even leaving me a copy.



Even though I've only been charged with a non violent, misdemeanor crime, I've been on house arrest for almost two years for a crime that carries a maximum punishment of less than a year. I have not been allowed to plea in this case.

When I asked about my 6th Amendment right to a speedy trial, I was advised by Federal Court Judge Randolph D. Moss that the Sixth Amendment had been suspended due to Covid-19 and the large number of arrest made from the January 6th incident. The Sixth Amendment also gives me the right to a Fair Trial, does this mean I didn't have the right to a fair trail either? I'm not sure how a Federal Court Judge can legally suspend one of the Bill of Rights.

In June 2022, I was told by prosecutors that I could plea guilty to Trespassing on the Grass or face going to court in Washington DC on several other (made up) felony charges that they knew I had not committed. So because I had no chance of a fair trail and facing several false charges, I was forced to plead guilty to Trespassing on the Restricted West Lawn. My plea agreement stated the maximum amount of probation I could receive would be one year but for this non violent misdemeanor crime, I was sentenced to:

1: Two additional months of House Arrest with Location Monitoring for a total of 18 months.



2: Three additional years of Supervised Federal Probation with travel restrictions for a total of 4 years and 8 months of Supervised Federal Probation even though the plea agreement I had signed stated a maximum of 1 year probation.



3: Firearm Confiscation and Restrictions in clear violation of my 2nd amendment rights.



4: Mandatory random drug testing even though I have no drug history. I have passed all these tests.



5: Mandatory mental health evaluation, even though I have no mental health history. I passed this test.



6: $525.00 in restitution for damage to the Capital Building even though I never entered or even touched the Capital Building. I paid this fine.



7: 60 hours of community service. I completed all the community service.

After my sentencing, my home was again searched by a Federal Probation Agent who searched backpacks, closed closets, closed drawers, including my girlfriends underwear drawers even though they had a court order advising that Probation Agents could only take illegal items that are "In Plain Sight".

My home has now been searched 7 times in 4 years. It's been searched by the FBI, the Federal Marshalls, the DOJ, and Federal Probation several times. Everyone always come wearing SWAT vests and heavily armed even though the only crime I've ever been accused of is illegally walking on the grass.



The government then, using a fake name and phone number, attempted to send firearms to my FFL business through www.guns. on two different occasions in one week. I recognized this persons voice as Assistant U.S. Attorney Graciela Rodriguez Lindberg. Another person then, using another fake name and number called asking if they could bring a firearm to my business for an appraisal. I recognized this person's voice as my probation officer even though he was giving me another name. I told the person that I could not look at the gun and advised him that my business was closed. I also lied and told this person that I was out of state at the time so they would leave me alone. I'm on travel restrictions and can't go out of state so my probation officer almost immediately called and asked my location and when I told him I was home, a person stating he had just spoken to to me about the gun appraisal arrived at my home even though I had refused to look at the gun and had told him I was out of state. This person had a different voice, was extremely pushy and would not take no for an answer even when I told him several more times that I couldn't look at his firearm. This person then opened his vehicle trunk stating he was going show the gun to me anyway. At this time I drove away on my off road buggy leaving him at my home. When I later returned home this person was gone.

I was then contacted by Police Officer Safety & Training Officials stating my law enforcement certification is being revoked for not reporting my arrest to them even though the federal government had taken my phones, computers, I had federal imposed internet restrictions and was on house arrest with no way to contact POST. Also the Federal Agents who confiscated my phones and computers advised me they would contact P.O.S.T. for me because of all my communication restrictions.



Now I've been contacted by the Department of Justice stating they were processing my request for a refund on my FFL renewal even though I haven't requested a refund. The D.O.J. then contacted me by phone and stated my Federal Firearms License is being revoked even though I haven't committed any crime that would prevent me from possessing a firearm or FFL.



Today I was contacted by my probation officer stating the ATF had contacted him stating that the ATF had requested me to send my FFL files to the ATF and that I had not responded to their request. I hadn't received any requests from the ATF and can't understand why they contacted my probation officer. The ATF has my phone number, Email Address, Mailing Address, and Physical Address that's required for my FFL, I'm very easy to contact. Even though the ATF field officer is required to do regular inspections of my FFL Business, I haven't be contacted by the field officer since I was arrested three years ago and the only correspondence I've had with the ATF was a letter in February 2023 stating I owed them $90 for my FFL renewal. I sent this letter back with a check which they cashed.

Today the ATF Agent contacted me stating my FFL renewal was denied because I failed a background check and stated I was now a convicted felon and could never own a firearm again. After notifying my attorney, the agent called back the next day stating that the FBI had "accidentally mis-coded" my case into the computer and I was not a felon or restricted person but they refused to give my FFL back even though they now had no reason to deny me. The ATF advised me that I was required by law the send them all my FFL Files. I advised the agent that all my FFL Files had been confiscated the day after my arrest.



Now I've been contacted by an ATF Agent who stated he couldn't find any agency that would admit taking my files and then threatened me several times with felony charges for Retention of Files for not returning 4473 files that the government had already confiscated 3 years previous. I advised the ATF that my files had been confiscated previously by two unknown government agents who took my files and left without identifying themselves or giving me any paperwork. The ATF Agent called me a liar several times and every time he called me a liar, I hung up on him. I advised the agent that I would try to find a backup copy of my digital log book somewhere but I was going out of state to take my wife to court as a witness in an unrelated case for about a week and that I had court approval for this trip. A few days later I traveled to court about 5 hours away in Tuscaloosa Alabama and asked my neighbor, who is a Newton Georgia Police Officer, to watch my property and feed our animals until we returned home. On the third day out of state, I received a notification from my security system stating my power had been off but was back on. I was told by authorities that the power had went out for about 30 minutes in the entire city of Newton for an unknown reason. I looked at my security cameras to check on my home and animals and noticed a package holding my storm door partially open and it had been placed there while the power and my cameras were out. I asked the officer to check the package and asked if he would make sure someone hadn't mailed a firearm to my home FFL for repair because I'm restricted from possessing firearms. The officer stated that the box didn't have a shipping label and appeared to contain FFL files and folders. It appears that the Federal Agents (DOJ, I believe) who illegally took my files got scared of all the inquiries and returned my files. The only markings on this box was my federal case number. The Officer took the FFL files into evidence, put them into the evidence room at Newton Police Department and contacted the ATF Agent. The next day the officer called me to say he had notified the ATF about recovering the files and that the ATF Agent was going to recover the files from the police department. The ATF continued to threaten me with felony charges of Retention of Files even after the files were recovered by the ATF Agent.

I've contacted my court appointed attorney's office 6 times over the past year advising them that I needed to speak with my attorney with no response other than the secretary advising me that the attorney is very busy.



It's now September 2024 and my home has again been searched by the Federal Government who again found nothing illegal in my home.



On January 30th 2024, I contacted my attorney's office and asked for a transcript of my motion for a speedy trial. During this previous hearing, I was advised that I didn't have the right to a fair and speedy trial because the 6th Amendment had been suspended by the Federal Court because of Covid and the large number of arrest during January 6th. My attorney's secretary told me that there was no transcript because the judge said there was no court reporter during this hearing and the video of the proceedings are not available to the public. I was also warned at the beginning of that Speedy Trial hearing that it was a Federal Felony for me to record my own hearing.

This is the type of government corruption that all January 6th defendants have faced and if they can do this to me then they can do it to you one day also. This is just 1 of over 1500 similar stories with many of them much, much worst than mine.



January 20th 2025

President Donald Trump issued Me and 1500 other January 6th defendants a Full Presidential Pardon.



Please share this story to everyone you know.