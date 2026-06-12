'Full Force Of The Law': British PM Threatens Belfast Anti-Immigration Rioters While Lowe Says 'Millions Must Go'

Via Remix News,

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has threatened Belfast’s nighttime rioters with the “full force of the law” after they conducted arson attacks on cars and homes on Tuesday night after a brutal video went viral featuring a Sudanese man trying to behead a disabled Scottish victim.

“The scenes in Belfast last night were shocking and completely unacceptable. There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere. It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background and I will not tolerate it. Those responsible will feel the full force of the law,” wrote Starmer on X.

The scenes in Belfast last night were shocking and completely unacceptable.



There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere.



It is clear that people were targeted last night… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 10, 2026

On the other end of the spectrum, Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe says “millions must go” in response to the attack on disabled 44-year-old Scottish victim Stephen Ogilvie.

Lowe went even further, stating that “civil servants, judges, and politicians” must be “held to account for what has been done to this country.”

“If they have knowingly placed unvetted dangerous third world savages in our communities, near our children, then a Restore Britain Government will aim to prosecute them. If that includes Reform’s Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman, then so be it. When they held the power – they welcomed that Sudanese monster into our country and handed him a visa. An attempted beheading followed their decision,” he continued.

Millions must go. pic.twitter.com/hHXXYa2bwQ — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 10, 2026

I want people finally held to account for what has been done to our country.



Civil servants, judges, politicians.



If they have knowingly placed unvetted dangerous third world savages in our communities, near our children, then a Restore Britain Government will aim to prosecute… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 10, 2026

Starmer’s Labour Party has accused tech billionaire Elon Musk of fueling the nighttime riots in Belfast. Protests turned violent on Tuesday evening after a shocking video showed a Sudanese man violently attacking Ogilvie with a knife before he was saved by locals who beat the perpetrator.

Houses are being burned down in Belfast in response to yesterday's attempted beheading of a man by a Sudanese migrant.



Videos are surfacing of several HMOs (Houses in Multiple Occupation — properties frequently contracted by the UK Home Office to accommodate asylum seekers)… pic.twitter.com/X7kD94nWX9 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 9, 2026

Yesterday evening, dozens of masked men gathered in residential areas and set fire to several houses, a shop, and numerous vehicles.

Labour Party leader Anna Turley partly blamed Musk and his news platform X for the riots after Musk shared several posts on Tuesday that had called for protests. Turley told Times Radio: “I think we need to acknowledge and see that social media plays a role in this. And I think there are actors with evil intentions who are often sitting many, many kilometers away.”

The knife attack follows a range of other heinous attacks and high-profile incidents involving foreign nationals in Great Britain. Numerous people shared calls for demonstrations, which were also picked up and further disseminated by Elon Musk.

While rallies in London, for example, were peaceful, groups of masked rioters gathered in Belfast before sunset and began setting fire to cars and buses. In the later hours, they directed their anger at houses where migrants also lived. A Middle Eastern supermarket was also set on fire.

Read more here...