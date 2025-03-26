"Those Are Some Really Sh*tty War Plans": Hegseth Ridicules Atlantic 'Bombshell' After Signal Chats Released

Update(1326ET) : Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has responded to the growing calls among Dems for him to step down. This is hours after The Atlantic published the fuller chat logs, alleging that he's discussing 'war plans' in an unsecure and unclassified setting - also with a journalist inadvertently added to the group chat.

Hegseth emphasized on X that there were No names. No targets. No locations. No units. No routes. No sources. No methods. And no classified information." And he said sarcastically these these make for "some really shitty war plans."

So, let’s me get this straight. The Atlantic released the so-called “war plans” and those “plans” include: No names. No targets. No locations. No units. No routes. No sources. No methods. And no classified information.



Those are some really shitty war plans.



This only proves… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 26, 2025

Still, this is unlikely to appease the Trump White House's enemies, who are also now claiming that national security officials 'lied' before the Senate yesterday.

* * *

The Atlantic has published the fuller chat thread from the Signal group that journalist Jeffrey Goldberg was 'inadvertently' included in. This comes after the top Trump officials involved denied that they shared secret "attack plans" in an unsecure, unclassified setting. The President has downplayed it, defending both national security adviser Mike Walz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has called for both Hegseth Waltz to either resign or be fired from their top national security posts.

"When the stakes are this high, incompetence is not an option," Warner wrote on social media Tuesday. "Pete Hegseth should resign. Mike Waltz should resign."

And in a a letter to President Trump, House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries has urged Hegseth's termination, calling him "unqualified" and a national security risk.

"The so-called secretary of defense recklessly and casually disclosed highly sensitive war plans — including the timing of a pending attack, possible strike targets and the weapons to be used — during an unclassified national security group chat that inexplicably included a reporter," Jeffries wrote. "His behavior shocks the conscience, risked American lives and likely violated the law."

The newly published messages were sent on March 15 and purport to be from an account identified as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Amid the ongoing controversy, Golberg and The Atlantic are seeking to present a 'smoking gun' of sorts.

The messages include times of strikes and the types of aircraft being used in attacks on Yemen's Houthis, who have for many months been sending drone and missiles against Red Sea shipping, including American warships and even at times a carrier.

The Atlantic wrote as part of the Wednesday release of the fuller messages, "There is a clear public interest in disclosing the sort of information that Trump advisers included in nonsecure communications channels, especially because senior administration figures are attempting to downplay the significance of the messages that were shared."

The magazine further stated, "If this text had been received by someone hostile to American interests – or someone merely indiscreet, and with access to social media – the Houthis would have had time to prepare for what was meant to be a surprise attack on their strongholds. The consequences for American pilots could have been catastrophic."

Below is a key message from the Signal group, seen among top national security officials as well as Jeffrey Goldberg:

This Signal message shows that the U.S. secretary of defense texted a group that included a phone number unknown to him—Goldberg’s cellphone—at 11:44 a.m. This was 31 minutes before the first U.S. warplanes launched, and two hours and one minute before the beginning of a period in which a primary target, the Houthi “Target Terrorist,” was expected to be killed by these American aircraft. If this text had been received by someone hostile to American interests—or someone merely indiscreet, and with access to social media—the Houthis would have had time to prepare for what was meant to be a surprise attack on their strongholds. The consequences for American pilots could have been catastrophic. The Hegseth text then continued: “1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)”

“1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier ‘Trigger Based’ targets)”

“1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched.”

“MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline)”

“We are currently clean on OPSEC”—that is, operational security.

“Godspeed to our Warriors.” Shortly after, Vice President J. D. Vance texted the group, “I will say a prayer for victory.”

I'm not going to pretend to care whether the US Govt is ably hiding its secrets -- a journalist's job is to unearth them, not help hide them -- but if Goldberg had published all of this before Yemen bombing began, would the Trump WH have said: "no problem; it's not classified?" https://t.co/UHaMxn21qr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 26, 2025

And more from the 'debrief' portion or aftermath of what was apparently the first round of strikes:

At 1:48 p.m., Waltz sent the following text, containing real-time intelligence about conditions at an attack site, apparently in Sanaa: “VP. Building collapsed. Had multiple positive ID. Pete, Kurilla, the IC, amazing job.” Waltz was referring here to Hegseth; General Michael E. Kurilla, the commander of Central Command; and the intelligence community, or IC. The reference to “multiple positive ID” suggests that U.S. intelligence had ascertained the identities of the Houthi target, or targets, using either human or technical assets. Six minutes later, the vice president, apparently confused by Waltz’s message, wrote, “What?” At 2 p.m., Waltz responded: “Typing too fast. The first target – their top missile guy – we had positive ID of him walking into his girlfriend’s building and it’s now collapsed.” Vance responded a minute later: “Excellent.” Thirty-five minutes after that, Ratcliffe, the CIA director, wrote, “A good start,” which Waltz followed with a text containing a fist emoji, an American-flag emoji, and a fire emoji. The Houthi-run Yemeni health ministry reported that at least 53 people were killed in the strikes, a number that has not been independently verified.

Fresh reaction from Vice President JD Vance:

It’s very clear Goldberg oversold what he had. But one thing in particular really stands out.



Remember when he was attacking Ratcliffe for blowing the cover for a CIA agent? Turns out Ratcliffe was simply naming his chief of staff. https://t.co/BUGbX6gZDZ — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 26, 2025

The Atlantic, after coming under attack from people within the US administration, has urged, "People should see the texts in order to reach their own conclusions."

* * *

But this is ultimately the bigger issue which very few are talking about, as Washington embarks on more military adventurism in the Middle East...

The most "DC" thing ever is to reflexively twist the Signal chat story into a scandal over "classified information" and "OPSEC," rather than a scandal over a military operation that was launched on highly dubious pretenses by people such as Hegseth, who is clearly frothing for a war to command, and communicates his desires in the most simple-minded cliches. Nobody ever applies consistent principles to the retention or transmission of "classified information," and pretending to care about the sacrosanct nature of such information above all else is just standard DC pablum.

Never again tell me that this was an emergency that required immediate military action without congressional authorization. pic.twitter.com/G2v43h1X9E — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 25, 2025

And...

The most telling thing in the whole fiasco were the emojis. War is just a game to these people. A spectator sport.

"Kill a bunch of kids? Who cares. They shouldn't have been born in a country that pisses us off." https://t.co/fDDqy0iWFj — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) March 26, 2025

Above: We present to you... the bigger, actual scandal.