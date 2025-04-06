"Fundamentally Fascist": Musk Schools Italian Lawmakers On Censorship, Mass Migration, And Regulatory Overreach

Elon Musk joined Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, for an interview during the party’s congress in Florence on Saturday. The world’s richest man explored a broad range of issues, from mass immigration and censorship to tariffs and EU overregulation.

Musk, who notably exposed massive government-tech collusion to censor free speech after releasing the "Twitter Files," fiercely criticized forces opposing free expression - which comes on the heels of EU regulators threatening to fine Musk up to $1 billion for not curbing alleged disinformation on the platform.

"You can tell which side is the good side and the bad side by which side wishes to restrict freedom of speech,” Musk told Salvini. “The Hitlers, Stalins, and Mussolinis of the world had very strong censorship."

"Restriction on speech and large government is fundamentally fascists. Ironically, in pushing for censorship, it makes it very clear that the left is the side against freedom,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO added.

Shifting focus, Musk addressed President Donald Trump’s tariffs, advocating for a zero-tariff free trade zone between Europe and North America. He emphasized greater economic integration and urged Trump to ease restrictions on individuals living and working across the two regions.

"I'm hopeful that the United States and Europe can move, ideally in my view, to a zero-tariff situation. Effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America,” Musk said. "That's what I hope occurs, and also more freedom for people to move between Europe and the U.S. If they wish to work in Europe or America, they should be allowed to do so, in my view. That has certainly been my advice to the President,” the billionaire added.

This week, President Trump imposed tariffs on numerous countries, including a 20% levy on the European Union, prompting EU officials to pledge retaliation and French authorities to call on domestic firms to suspend investment plans in the United States.

Musk also lambasted Europe’s stifling regulatory environment, calling it a significant obstacle to entrepreneurial success and pushing for sweeping deregulation. "Europe is over regulated. There are too many rules and regulations that make it very difficult to create a company and be successful,” Musk told Salvini. "So I think radical deregulation is necessary in Europe. And if that means leaving the EU, it means leaving the EU,” he added bluntly.

Finally, Musk delivered a dire warning about unchecked mass immigration, asserting that a nation’s identity lies in its people, not its borders, and that unrestricted inflows could spell a country’s demise. “Mass immigration is insane and will lead to the destruction of any country that allows unfettered mass immigration — That country will simply cease to exist,” Musk warned. “A country is it's people, not it's geography. This is a fundamental concept.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni campaigned on a promise to reduce illegal immigration, and her efforts are showing clear results. In 2022, Italy saw 105,131 illegal arrivals, a figure that jumped to 157,651 in 2023 due to worsening global conditions. However, by 2024, the number of arrivals plummeted to 66,317—a nearly 60% decrease, the Institute of New Europe reports.