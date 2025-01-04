Furious Allstate Customers Uncover Video Of Disgustingly Woke DEI Hiring Practices

Authored by Zach Dean via OutKick,

I can promise you, there is no company in America happier that it's Saturday than Allstate. Not even close.

They needed the weekend in just the worst possible way. Now, it's all their fault, because they tried to virtue-signal and politize a terrorist attack on US soil. Stupid. Dumb, dumb, dumb.

That crap may have flown a few months ago, but not anymore. Americans overwhelmingly rejected woke culture in November. It's over. You guys lost. Sanity is back.

And that means insanely dumb videos like the one Allstate pumped out during Thursday's Sugar Bowl, in which their CEO basically called out us – AMERICANS! – for not being more positive and receptive to change in the wake of the New Orleans terrorist attack, no longer fly.

They don't work. We don't accept them, and, in turn, we don't accept your stupid narrative.

Anyway, you all know about the video by now. Lord knows my Twitter has been blowing up ever since I discovered yesterday that Allstate tried to scrub the video from Elon's site. Spoiler alert: it didn't work.

That's not the point of this blog. The point here is … furious customers have also discovered another video from Allstate, this one from last year, which perfectly explains just how woke this company really is.

Enjoy!

DEI chief for @Allstate boasted about using DEI in their hiring practices and promised to use more diversity specifically when hiring for leadership positions.



If you’re qualified and are not “diverse” enough and were passed up for a job or a promotion at Allstate, you may have… https://t.co/0oFW8AYnob pic.twitter.com/0qujKXQAar — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2025

In their year end report for 2023, @Allstate boasts about their dedication to DEI and having less White men in their company.



Were White men discriminated against in their hiring practices? https://t.co/0oFW8AYVdJ pic.twitter.com/ztHy7nWI8e — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2025

This explains a lot from Allstate

My God. It's just amazing. Seriously, it's amazing how bad they are. And by they, I mean box-checking execs who try to cater to the mob when, deep down, they really don't care about the mob.

They care about being canceled, which is why they try to gaslight to the highest degree so they can point to videos like this and say, WE ARE DIVERSE!

But we don't want you to be diverse. We want you to be good at your job. I've long said that DEI hiring is the most racist thing in the country. I was a boss not too long ago for a woke media company (y'all can figure out which one pretty easily), and I had to hire people.

And I was told, in no uncertain terms, to do my best to check the diversity box. And you know what I told them? Kick rocks.

I want resumes laid in front of me, with no names on them, and I'll pick the best ones. That's it. That's all we want – the best people hired, no matter what color they are.

So does this video from Allstate shock me? Of course not. I've seen it up close and personal. I've seen it happen in real-time.

Does explain Thursday's woke Sugar Bowl video a little more, though.

What a time to be alive.