Furious Gen-Zers Threaten DC Protest Ahead Of TikTok Ban Vote 

The US House of Representatives plans a vote early Saturday afternoon on several bills that would send critical aid to Israel and Ukraine and a possible bill that would force TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest or risk being banned across the US.

At 1300 ET, the chamber is scheduled to vote on three foreign aid bills. A fourth measure, unrelated to foreign aid, would require the federal government to force ByteDance to sell TikTok within nine months or face a nationwide ban. Republican Speaker Mike Johnson will need Democratic votes to get all four votes passed.

If approved, the bills are expected to be consolidated and sent to the Senate, where a vote on the entire legislative package will be required before sending it to President Biden's desk for signature. The timeline for this is uncertain, but it will likely happen quickly. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY., have both supported the foreign aid bills.

In a statement posted on the platform X, TikTok wrote, "It is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is using the cover of important foreign and humanitarian assistance to once again jam through a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans."

In March, the House initially passed legislation to ban TikTok if it is not sold within six months, but the measure failed to go anywhere. The current version would extend the timeframe to nine months, with a three-month extension.

'Free speech' crusader Elon Musk came out against the potential ban, writing on X, "TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the 𝕏 platform."

Musk continued, "Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for."

X user OSINTdefender noted, "While I would usually Agree [with Musk on free speech], I think the Danger that a Platform like TikTok provides in Influencing the Youth of America, especially when it has Clear Links to the Chinese Government, is Too Great and thus it need to either be Restricted, Banned, or Totally Regulated; else we may have a Serious Domestic Issue on our Hands when we eventually do go Toe-to-Toe with China in the Pacific, similar to what we are already seeing in America's Youth today with their Support for Anti-Western Ideals and literal Terrorist Groups like Hamas and Hezbollah."

Another X user said not just TikTok, "Exacy same videos are on insta reels, youtube shorts etc. Are you afraid of something else besides the content?"

Meanwhile, Tiktokers are threatening to protest today "the signing of that piggybacked omnibus bS war bill that simultaneously will push the TikTok ban through."