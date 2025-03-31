Gabbard Hails Trump As 'President Of Peace' Despite Yemen Bombings

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Saturday called President Trump the "president of peace" - declaring that his "ending bloodshed across the world and will deliver lasting peace in the Middle East."

"President Trump IS the President of Peace. He is ending bloodshed across the world and will deliver lasting peace in the Middle East," Gabbard wrote on X. "Where Joe Biden failed, President Trump will succeed."

However, anti-war critics on both the Left and the Right have pointed to the now two week long US bombing raids in Yemen, as well as Trump's strong support for Israel as it resumes its anti-Hamas attacks in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in huge numbers of civilian deaths.

Gabbard made the comments in relation to a video post featuring Trump saying his administration was "engaged in relentless diplomacy to forge a lasting peace in the Middle East, building on the historic Abraham Accords."

Gabbard has appeared openly supportive of Trump’s daily bombing campaign in Yemen, in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, and ballistic missiles fired on Israel. Her calling Trump a 'peace' president could be more in reference to his efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, however. The Trump admin does also see the Abraham Accords as key to lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

But it must be remembered that as a Democratic member of Congress, Gabbard opposed the first Trump administration’s intervention in Yemen. That was a time when the US was a close part of the UAE-Saudi coalition which sought to prevent the Houthi rebel advance over the Arabian peninsula country.

At the time, Gabbard in interviews and official statements called out the US-backed Saudi war against the Houthis as "genocidal". For example, she had said--

"It is absolutely outrageous that the United States has continued its support for years now for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen that has killed thousands and thousands of innocent Yemeni people and caused mass starvation," Gabbard said in a 2018 interview with The Real News.

She had not infrequently blasted the US campaign at the time as not authorized by Congress, highlighting that this made it illegal under the Constitution. Still, there are elements of the past two decades of the 'War on Terror' which she has defended - for example going after Islamic extremists and al-Qaeda in special operations.

In past appearances on major platforms like Joe Rogan's podcast, Gabbard had ripped the military-industrial complex for bombing "innocent people in countries like Yemen" - and without necessary Congressional debate or authorization.

Congressional representatives Thomas Massie (R) and Ro Khanna (D) have been among the lone voices demanding that Trump seek authorization from Congress for the now daily Pentagon actions in Yemen.

"Trump promised to end endless wars—now he’s bombing Yemen without Congressional approval. I stood up when Biden did it, and I’ll stand up now," Khanna wrote on X.

Interestingly, it must be recalled that Khanna and Gabbard teamed up back in 2019 to pass a War Powers Resolution which sought to halt America's involvement in Yemen. Ironically this was defeated by President Trump's veto during his first administration.

Trump wrote at the time, "This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future."