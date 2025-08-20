Gabbard: Deep State Agents Are Sabotaging US Elections

Via VigilantFox.com

Hannity just asked DNI Tulsi Gabbard whether there are still DEEP STATE actors inside the intel community SOBATAGING elections.

She didn’t even have to think about it, and said “Our national security depends” on exposing them.

Hannity: “Do we have deep state actors that are trying to influence our presidential elections? Is that what we are concluding here?”

Gabbard: “Yes.”

She said Brennan, Clapper, Comey, and their allies inside the agencies all worked to manipulate intelligence to serve partisan interests.

“These are bad actors that have to be rooted out.”

“Our national security depends on it. The ability for the American people’s trust to be earned back depends on exposing the bad actors and holding them accountable.”

“And that’s what President Trump is determined to do.”