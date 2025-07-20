Gabbard To Release More Obama Russiagate Files, 'Cannot Fathom' How Durham, Mueller Missed Evidence Of 'Years-Long Coup'

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says she'll release more information next week to follow up on her bombshell declassification of documents that show "overwhelming evidence" of the Obama administration laid the groundwork for the years-long Trump-Russia collusion investigation after President Trump won the 2016 election.

"We will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place, and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people, hidden from officials who would be in a position to do something about it," Gabbard told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. "Accountability is essential for the future of our country, for the American people to have any sense of trust in the integrity of our democratic republic."

"Accountability, action, prosecution, indictments for those who are responsible for trying to steal our democracy is essential for us to make sure that this never happens to our country again," Gabbard continued.

Gabbard told host Maria Bartiromo; "I really cannot fathom" how special counsels Robert Mueller and John Durham missed evidence of this "years-long coup against President Trump."

"There is no rational or logical explanation for why they failed," she said, adding "The only logical conclusion that I can draw in this … is that there was direct intent to cover up the truth about what occurred and who was responsible and the broad network of how this seditious conspiracy was concocted and who exactly was responsible for carrying it out."

Among other things, Gabbard's team unearthed a Sept. 12, 2016 intelligence community assessment that "foreign adversaries do not have and will probably not obtain the capabilities to successfully execute widespread and undetected cyber attacks" on election systems.

At the time, Russia was being accused of setting up troll farms and hacking the DNC email servers (Seth who?).

And of course, once legitimized by the Obama administration, a steady stream of leaks suggesting that Russia was behind Trump's 2016 victory started appearing in the Washington Post and other outlets in "sweeping and systemic fashion."

Mueller, of course, found 'insufficient evidence' that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, while Durham - appointed by Bill Barr (son of the guy who hired Jeffrey Epstein for a teaching job & then oversaw Epstein's death as AG) - accomplished nothing more than a strongly worded letter about the FBI's handling of the Trump-Russia probe.

"I don’t know what excuse there is for those who supposedly investigated this previously, whether it was Durham or others, that they were not able to put together the dots and ultimately show the truth to the American people," said Gabbard, who then stressed that AG Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel will need to now gather up evidence and decide whether to press charges. (lol. lmao even)

BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said, "We have whistleblowers coming out of the woodwork" -- inclg intelligence analysts who worked on Obama and Brennan's fraudulent ICA and are "disgusted" by what happened -- and their affidavits will be provided to DOJ — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

"There must be indictments of those responsible, no matter how powerful they are and were at that time, no matter who was involved in creating this treasonous conspiracy against the American people. They all must be held accountable," Gabbard continued. "For the American people to have any sense of trust in the integrity of our democratic republic, accountability, action, prosecution, [and] indictments for those who are responsible for trying to steal our democracy is essential for us to make sure that this never happens to our country again."

