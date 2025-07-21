Gabbard Releases Long-Classified Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination Files

Just days after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped a bombshell report recommending criminal prosecution for several Obama-era officials over their role in a "treasonous conspiracy" tied to the 2016 election, she has now released the long-classified Martin Luther King Jr. files—a staggering 243,496 pages across 6,301 PDFs and one MP3 audio file.

The MLK Jr. files have been under a court-imposed seal since 1977, when the FBI first gathered the records and turned them over to the National Archives and Records Administration. DNI Gabbard made the files available at archives.gov/mlk.

DNI Gabbard's office stated in the press release:

This unprecedented release follows through on President Trump's commitment to fully release previously-classified records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy (JFK), Senator Robert F. Kennedy (RFK), and MLK, and was carried out in coordination with the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the National Archives.

"The documents include details about the FBI's investigation into the assassination of MLK, discussion of potential leads, internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case, information about James Earl Ray's former cellmate who stated he discussed with Ray an alleged assassination plot, and more," DNI Gabbard stated on X.

Here are the key highlights:

Internal FBI memos on leads and investigation progress.

Evidence of alleged assassination plots discussed with James Earl Ray in prison.

Canadian and CIA foreign intelligence records tied to Ray's international flight.

"I am grateful to President Trump and DNI Gabbard for delivering on their pledge of transparency in the release of these documents on the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.," stated Dr. Alveda King, niece of MLK Jr.

King noted, "My uncle lived boldly in pursuit of truth and justice, and his enduring legacy of faith continues to inspire Americans to this day. While we continue to mourn his death, the declassification and release of these documents are a historic step towards the truth that the American people deserve."

DNI Gabbard stated, "The American people have waited nearly sixty years to see the full scope of the federal government's investigation into Dr. King's assassination," adding, "Under President Trump's leadership, we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation's history. I extend my deepest appreciation to the King family for their support."

Earlier this year, President Trump signed an executive order to declassify records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. So far, it appears he’s kept his word.

There's a lot to dig through in the 243,496 pages—and X sleuths are already searching through it.

*Developing...