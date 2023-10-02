print-icon
Gaetz Moves To Formally Remove McCarthy As Speaker

Monday, Oct 02, 2023 - 11:30 PM

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday moved to force a vote to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after McCarthy enlisted Democrats to pass a Continuing Resolution to keep the government funded through mid-November, and cut a secret side-deal for Ukraine funding.

A vote on the motion will now be brought up within two legislative days, however the chamber can first use legislative maneuvering to kill or delay it, such as voting to table the resolution.

Gaetz says he'll try to oust McCarthy repeatedly, saying "Real chaos is when the American people have to go through the austerity that is coming."

On Sunday, Gaetz appeared on ABC's "This Week" to say that McCarthy will get his wish, and that he was going to file the motion this week.

In a Monday op-ed, Gaetz wrote:

We have to stop the fiscal insanity in Washington and get our spending under control. I’m not voting for a continuing resolution that funds Jack Smith’s election interference, dangerous chaos on the southern border, and money for the endless war in Ukraine.

Just think about what it means for Congress to govern by Continuing Resolution. Every time we vote for a continuing resolution, we make no changes in policy or spending. It’s a vote to continue the status quo. If that’s all Congress is going to do, just replace us with AI bots, because we aren’t doing anything. The hearings are fun, but it’s the budgets where real policy changes are made.

Of course, there's no Republican in the House who both wants the job and could get the votes, after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said he's out.

