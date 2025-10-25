'Gapazoid' The Suicidal Pedo Who Rushed Wikipedia Conference Stage With Gun Was Ex-Editor

A gunman who rushed the stage at the Wikipedia WikiConference in New York City last week was a suicidal pedophile who was going to kill himself in protest of the propaganda website's 'don't ask, don't tell' policy when it comes to adults who fantasize about sex with children.

Connor Weston, 27, allegedly rushed the stage, pointed a loaded revolver at his head, and declared "I’m a non-contact pedophile. I want to kill myself."

Of note, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales said in leaked e-mails that there would be a secret prohibition on self-identifying pedophiles that he made official policy in 2010. Under these rules, editors identifying as pedos are banned indefinitely. Weston posted under the name 'Gapazoid,' according to a statement.

The gunman stepped on stage next to Maryanna Iskander, the Chief Executive Officer of the Wikimedia Foundation that owns Wikipedia, during her keynote address and announced that he was an “anti-contact no-offending” pedophile who was planning to kill himself in protest of the site’s child protection policy. He described the child protection policy as a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, a term used by site co-founder Jimmy Wales in leaked e-mails to describe a secret prohibition on self-identifying pedophiles that Wales officially made public policy in 2010. Under current policy, editors identifying as pedophiles are banned indefinitely. “Don’t ask, don’t tell” references a policy previously in place in the U.S. military regarding homosexuality prior to allowing homosexual individuals to serve openly. -Breitbart

Weston was eventually subdued by two volunteer security members at the conference (wut?) - Richard Knipel and Andrew Lih, site admins who edit as “Pharos” and “Fuzheado” respectively. One day later, Arbitration Committee member “ScottishFinnishRadish” (SFR) published revealed that Weston was behind the Gapazoid account, and that they had implemented a global ban after SFR banned his account on the English Wikipedia site in February.

SFR admitted that he was violating a non-disclosure agreement by commenting on the incident, though a majority of committee members endorsed the publication of his comment.

According to Breitbart, "Weston had made over a hundred edits and translated an article from the Japanese Wikipedia, before commenting on the discussion page of the child protection policy to complain the policy conflated “non-offending pedophiles and supporters of child sex abuse.” He was banned several days later."

What's more, Weston emailed Wikipedia notifying them of his intent to protest at the Foundation headquarters.

Don't Ask, Don't Tell

In 2007, Wales wrote this in response to a thread about banning pedophiles;

I agree with this completely.



This is a thorny issue, and I have little to add to it. We don't want a

witch hunt. We also don't want a huge press scandal.



It is inevitable that at some point a reporter is going to come to me

and tell me about a user I don't know about, asking "Why does Wikipedia

allow a self-confessed pedophile to edit articles about children?"



And my response is going to be: "O RLY? *block*"



I will use "disruption" as my reason or "useless editor" or whatever

seems to suit the circumstance.



At the same time, other than that, I think our best approach is just

like our best approach with other types of problems:



1. Quiet diplomacy is good

2. Don't ask, don't tell is good



--Jimbo

So the plan when it comes to outed WikiPedos (since we're guessing there's a bunch) is to call it a distraction, or minimize the pedo's import to the organization.

'You know it's bad when...'