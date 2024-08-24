Gat Summer: 22 Shot, 6 Dead In Chicago During First 3 Days Of DNC

While Democrats prance around the DNC in Chicago with manufactured enthusiasm for Kamala Harris, a deadly week unfolded outside in the Democrat-run city.

According to the Washington Times, 6 people were murdered amid 22 shootings in the first three days of the Democratic National Convention, while a member of the Texas delegation was robbed at gunpoint while walking in downtown Chicago Wednesday morning.

The weekend before, there were 26 shootings and five deaths, according to police.

In the first three days of the DNC, according to the Chicago Police Department: • On Monday, there were eight shootings, four of which were fatal, and an armed robbery. • On Tuesday, there were five shootings involving 12 victims and an aggravated battery shooting. • On Wednesday, there were nine shootings involving 12 victims, one of whom died, and a stabbing.

Of course, the violence hasn't been allowed anywhere near the convention site at the United Center, located a few miles from downtown.

"Our officers are out there. They’re out there. They’re highly visible," said Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling in a Monday presser. "And we have officers not only along the corridors downtown, in and around the venues of the Democratic National Convention, but also in our neighborhoods to continue to protect our people who are living in areas that are the most vulnerable."

According to HeyJackass, there have been a total of 244 people shot and 38 killed in the windy city.

Hilariously, President Joe Biden on Monday bragged about violent crime coming down under his administration - though as the Times points out, that claim is based on data compiled from the Major Cities Chiefs Association, which relies heavily on oft-incomplete reporting from city officials.

As part of Thursday’s DNC program, several speakers were addressing gun violence. Even if crime is down nationally, it has soared in Chicago over the past year. Violent crime in Chicago grew to its highest level in a decade in 2023, but the arrest rate dropped, according to data from the Illinois Policy Institute. In 2023, violent crime in Chicago was 11.5% higher than it was in 2022. There were at least 617 homicides in Chicago in 2023, making it the nation’s murder capital for the 12th consecutive year. Murders are down slightly in the city this year, with 344 through Aug. 4, compared with 379 at the same date last year, or a drop of 9%. On Tuesday, morning a 25-year-old man was robbed around 2 a.m. near the Allegro Royal Sonesta Hotel — in the heart of downtown — when two men in a black Range Rover pulled up to him as he walked along the sidewalk, according to local media reports. The assailant then crossed the street to rob the Texas delegate and his friend. -Washington Examiner

