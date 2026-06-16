Gavin Newsom And The DOJ Probe Opened Under Biden: Behested Payments, Family Nonprofits, & Questions Of Influence

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched an aggressive counteroffensive against a federal investigation he calls a politically motivated "fishing expedition" - for a probe which was opened under the Biden adminisgration.

In a video posted to X and a formal letter to the Department of Justice, Newsom demanded all internal communications since January 2025 that mention him or his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. The Freedom of Information Act request targets top DOJ officials, including former Attorney General Pam Bondi who was dismissed in April 2026, and Acting officials Emil Bove and Todd Blanche. It sets a July 6, 2026 deadline.

Newsom claims federal agents have been questioning family members, friends, and former employees not because a crime has been identified, but because the Trump administration is trying to manufacture one. He attributes the scrutiny to his vocal criticism of President Trump and the possibility that he may run for president in 2028.

The DOJ has not confirmed or commented on the existence or scope of any investigation. What has surfaced publicly points to two tracks: whistleblower allegations concerning Siebel Newsom's taxes and a separate corruption inquiry linked to Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson.

The Behested Payments Pipeline

At the center of much of the speculation is California's long-standing practice of "behested payments," which are donations that politicians solicit from private interests on behalf of nonprofit organizations. Following 2021 ethics reforms, amounts above $5,000 must be disclosed, yet the rules remain relatively permissive. Critics, including Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, have called the mechanism "literally corruption in plain sight" and pledged to ban it.

Reporting has established that Newsom directed more than $4.4 million in behested payments to the California Partners Project, a nonprofit founded by his wife that focuses on gender equity. Siebel Newsom takes no salary from the organization, but the donations have been described as essential to keeping its operations running. The group has also collaborated with Siebel Newsom's other nonprofit, The Representation Project, which pays her $150,000 annually, and has worked with her private-sector film production company.

One transaction stands out. The Washington Free Beacon reported that Newsom asked a Native American tribe to make two separate $500,000 donations to the California Partners Project. Contemporaneously, he took that tribe's side in a dispute with another tribe over a proposed casino. The juxtaposition of large directed donations to a family-linked nonprofit coinciding with favorable official action has fueled questions about whether donors with business before the state were effectively paying for access or goodwill through the governor's wife's charity.

What Might the DOJ Be Examining?

Speculation about the investigation's focus falls into several overlapping categories, none of which have been confirmed by federal authorities.

Investigators may be testing whether the pattern of soliciting large donations to a spouse's nonprofit, especially from parties with active regulatory or licensing matters before the state, crosses into improper use of public office. Federal prosecutors have pursued cases involving gratuities or implicit quid pro quos even when no explicit bribe was demanded. The casino-related donations are the most concrete example cited so far.

Even if Siebel Newsom draws no direct salary from the California Partners Project, overlapping activities with her compensated nonprofit and production company could raise questions about whether behested funds ultimately supported her professional ecosystem or lifestyle. Tax whistleblower allegations could relate to how such flows were reported on personal or organizational returns.

The separate corruption line involving former chief of staff Dana Williamson suggests investigators may be mapping relationships, communications, and decision-making processes around the time the behested payments occurred. Former aides often become key witnesses or targets in public corruption probes.

Newsom's team frames all of this as baseless harassment. They note that no charges have been filed, that the investigation appears to rely heavily on interviews rather than documentary smoking guns, and that the timing aligns with Newsom's rising national profile as a Trump critic and potential 2028 contender. The sweeping FOIA request itself functions as both a transparency demand and a political weapon intended to expose internal deliberations, force the administration to justify its actions, and rally supporters around a "witch hunt" narrative.

Political and Legal Stakes

The coming weeks will test both the durability of Newsom's counteroffensive and the substance behind the reported probe. If the DOJ produces evidence of systematic steering of donor money to family-controlled entities in exchange for official acts, it could seriously damage Newsom's national ambitions. If the investigation yields little beyond aggressive but legal fundraising practices common in California politics, Newsom will likely portray the entire episode as further proof of Trump-era weaponization of federal law enforcement.

Behested payments occupy a gray zone: legal under current California rules, yet ethically fraught when the ultimate beneficiary is the soliciting politician's spouse and when donors have simultaneous business before the state. Whether that gray zone contains federal crimes remains the open question the DOJ appears to be probing.

For now, both sides are playing to their audiences, as usual.