Gavin Newsom Caught In Massive Self-Own Over California Gas Prices

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The children running Gavin Newsom's X account might be legitimately brain dead, as evidenced by their latest attempt to 'own' conservative influencer Benny Johnson

On Tuesday, Johnson took to the streets of Los Angeles, posting from an ARCO station that "The average price of gas in America is $2.82 per gallon."

"There are 19 states where you can find gas under $2," he continued, adding "Here in Los Angeles, it’s over $4 and you get to step over homeless people while you fill up."

Newsom's team pounced into action - posting a map showing gas prices above $4/gallon all over the place.

"Benny could have SAVED $1 PER GALLON driving down the road instead of picking notoriously overpriced Chevron" they replied, adding "all this guy does is mislead." 

Except, Newsom's team is the one doing the misleading. For starters, Johnson was at an ARCO, not a Chevron. 

Needless to say, the self-own was epic...

Keep it up guys, you're doing great!!

