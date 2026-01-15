Gavin Newsom Caught In Massive Self-Own Over California Gas Prices

The children running Gavin Newsom's X account might be legitimately brain dead, as evidenced by their latest attempt to 'own' conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

On Tuesday, Johnson took to the streets of Los Angeles, posting from an ARCO station that "The average price of gas in America is $2.82 per gallon."

"There are 19 states where you can find gas under $2," he continued, adding "Here in Los Angeles, it’s over $4 and you get to step over homeless people while you fill up."

The average price of gas in America is $2.82 per gallon.



There are 19 states where you can find gas under $2.



Here in Los Angeles, it’s over $4 and you get to step over homeless people while you fill up.



Californians are being ripped off.



This is theft. pic.twitter.com/CdisvOX73I — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 14, 2026

Newsom's team pounced into action - posting a map showing gas prices above $4/gallon all over the place.

"Benny could have SAVED $1 PER GALLON driving down the road instead of picking notoriously overpriced Chevron" they replied, adding "all this guy does is mislead."

Benny could have SAVED $1 PER GALLON driving down the road instead of picking notoriously overpriced Chevron — all this guy does is mislead.



Just see the map here (right down the road) https://t.co/I9cKF1Z4cO pic.twitter.com/jY3Mf3cKDb — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 14, 2026

Except, Newsom's team is the one doing the misleading. For starters, Johnson was at an ARCO, not a Chevron.

Needless to say, the self-own was epic...

Bro is flexing $4 gas and you didn’t even get the gas station right — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 15, 2026

Hey morons his video is at an ARCO station not Chevron but congrats on proving yet again why you’re the dumbest office in America — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 15, 2026

Bragging about $4.00-$5.00 gas when the national average is $2.84 is peak Newsom. pic.twitter.com/zTOhD1Yn4T — John Seravalli (@John_Seravalli1) January 15, 2026

Hey guys, I just broke Gavin’s brain.



Check out this self-own:



Gavin, your post shows Cali gas is DOUBLE the national average.



And this is NOT the gas station I was at. I was at an Arco on Ash Ave. You just PROVED gas is expensive everywhere!



+ you ratio’d yourself.



Owned 🤣 https://t.co/4mjss4YwIT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2026

Keep it up guys, you're doing great!!