Gay Dragons And Black Samurai: Woke Game Companies In Crisis As Consumers Walk Away

The entertainment sector has been at the core of the woke movement over the course of the last ten years, integrating Critical Race Theory, feminism, gay and trans propaganda, climate change hysteria, anti-gun rights messaging and pro-socialist rhetoric into their content at breakneck speed. There has always been progressive politics in movies and TV, but this new social justice takeover was a highly coordinated tidal wave; a Blitzkrieg of hard-left ideology into every possible media space.

One group of consumers noticed the threat very early on - Gamers picked up on the leftist subversion of their hobby almost immediately in 2013. They would go on to launch "Gamergate" in 2014, a movement to expose the feminist hijacking of games journalism and the hobby at large. They were punished for their foresight, accused of "misogyny", "bigotry", "racism" and even terrorism, but they were correct. There was indeed a far-left agenda to dominate the gaming world and extort companies into adopting social justice propaganda.

The plan succeeded spectacularly. Most corporations eventually folded and instituted DEI programs outright. Gaming developers were some of the worst perpetrators and their products quickly became replete with woke indoctrination. The one thing they didn't count on, though, was a consumer revolt.

It's hard to say what they expected; maybe they assumed that once the market was saturated with leftist content the average customer would give up hoping for a normal game with a good story, compelling characters and fun mechanics and simply buy whatever the critics told them to buy. Instead, gamers stopped buying anything and walked away.

Any product with leftist messaging, race swapping, LGBT characters or situations, etc. is exposed long before the project is released. The more insidious developers have actually sought to stop people from reporting on the content of these games using intimidation and legal measures, but nothing they do will save them. These businesses are, rightfully, collapsing.

More recent casualties include Ubisoft, which reportedly stands on the edge of financial ruin due to multiple woke failures. Ubisoft is also sitting on perhaps on of the most woke AAA game releases of all time - Assassins Creed: Shadows.

The group hitched their wagon to an activist historian named Thomas Lockley with a wild tale - The supposedly "true story" of a black slave named Yasuke who traveled on a Portuguese ship to Japan and became a samurai. Instead of making a game about a Japanese samurai in Japan's Azuchi-Momoyama period, they instead chose to use Lockley's research as the basis for their plot.

(Leftists are known to be particularly hostile towards the Japanese because of their highly controlled immigration policies. Featuring a black samurai protagonist is obviously meant as a jab at Japanese culture).

As it turns out, Lockley's research is likely exaggerated (or fabricated) and he has been accused by the Japanese government of potential fraud. Yasuke was never a samurai; he was treated as an oddity by the Japanese emperor who had never seen a black man before. He became a fixture at the emperor's court for a short period, but was never given the title of samurai, nor did he have time to learn any of the warrior disciplines that samurai are renowned for. The man existed, but the idea of him being a samurai is complete fiction.

Statements made by Ubisoft also seem to indicate that the characters of Assassins Creed will be gay, including Yasuke. So, a black gay samurai in feudal Japan who is supposed to be an assassin? Genius. He wouldn't stand out at all.

Ubisoft is stuck with this project. Hundreds of millions of dollars are already invested and they have delayed the release multiple times. Most gamers are well informed of the fallacies and propaganda in the title and it is expected to bomb hard once it is finally put on the market. The company is now engaging in mass layoffs across multiple studios, apparently in preparation of the vast sums of money they're about to lose.

Another big developer that's in the midst of an implosion is Bioware, which is now being downsized by Electronic Arts after the embarrassing release of their highly expensive Dragon Age: The Veilguard title. The company hired gay and trans consultants and developers to inject LGBT propaganda into the fantasy project and the results were hilariously bad, including trans "dragon people" and gay pirates preaching about neo-pronouns.

The layoffs come less than two weeks after Dragon Age game director Corinne Busche announced her own departure from BioWare, and just a week after EA said Veilguard had underperformed sales expectations. In reality, the game was an unmitigated failure. EA said Veilguard was "down nearly 50% from the company’s expectations."

Gaming developers were some of the first people to join the woke insurrection of American media, so it's fitting that they are now among the first people to go bankrupt and lose their jobs because of it. Get Woke, Go Broke.

Hopefully, these collapsing companies will stand as a smoldering reminder that the consumer runs the show, not the creators. The free market is still a thing, and it decides if a game is going to succeed or crash and burn. The gaming industry in its hubris has been begging for a slap in the face for years, and now they have it.