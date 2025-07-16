'Genderfluid' 19-Year-Old Attempts To Firebomb GOP Office In Michigan

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

A 19-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Dickinson County Republican Committee headquarters in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

Zayn Edward Arcand, who allegedly identifies as “genderfluid,” appeared for his arraignment via Zoom Monday afternoon.

Arcand admitted to throwing the Molotov cocktail, which failed to ignite, at the Republican Party office “to send a message against the corruption.”

The suspect acted out of dissatisfaction with Trump administration policies, according to authorities.

Arcand was charged Monday in Dickinson County District Court with arson and manufacturing and possessing a Molotov cocktail.

A witness reported seeing the suspect in the area just before 4 p.m. Saturday attempting to light a rag sticking out of a bottle and throwing the bottle at the window of the GOP headquarters, according to Jeff Solka, director of Iron Mountain Police and Fire Services.

Surveillance camera footage showed the bottle shattered on impact but did not catch fire. A second broken glass bottle was found in the parking lot, also with an unknown liquid and rag sticking out of the top, according to the news release.

Officers were able to identify the suspect, who later admitted to assembling the bottle bombs in his driveway. He threw them at the GOP headquarters “to send a message against the corruption,” Solka stated in a news release, adding, “The suspect was hoping what he made was flammable and would ignite.”

Arcand was arrested later Saturday and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The owners of the building said they were relieved the damage wasn’t worse, according 13 News.

“We were very concerned,” Ray Broullire told reporters. “Not to mention there’s people in this building. It was a Saturday, thank goodness. You know, that was a big plus. But yeah, when something like that happens, you just kind of expect the worst. We’re glad it worked out the way it did.”

Angela Hall, chair of the Dickinson County Republican Committee, said she was relieved that the fire-bombing attempt failed, but called the incident “scary.”

“It was one of those moments of shock where you try to just digest it,” Hall said, adding, “Violence to try to sway anyone politically is not OK.”

Since President Trump returned to office, left-wing “protesters” have escalated their violent tactics against their political enemies while the corporate media has attempted to excuse or downplay the violence.

Early into Trump’s 2nd term, agitators targeted then-DOGE chief Elon Musk by vandalizing and firebombing Tesla dealerships and harassing Tesla owners.

In May, Elias Rodriguez, 30, opened fire on Yaron Lischinsky, 28, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, at the Capital Jewish Museum, killing both. He shouted “Free, free Palestine” as he was being arrested.

Last month another pro-Hamas radical shouted “Free Palestine” as he threw Molotov cocktails at Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, wounding thirteen people, and killing one.

Also in June, downtown Los Angeles saw antifa-fueled anti-ICE riots where agitators assaulted immigration officers, slashed tires, torched vehicles and and defaced public buildings. President Trump had to call in thousands of National Guard troops and 700 active-duty U.S. Marines to the city to quell the violence.

On the 4th of July, heavily armed antifa agitators from the Dallas-Fort Worth ambushed an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, setting off fireworks to lure police to the scene and shooting a responding officer in the neck.

Left-wing militants also clashed with federal officers at an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon on the 4th of July, with hundreds of agitators attempting to storm holding cells.

And last week, a gunman armed with tactical gear and a rifle opened fire upon Border Patrol agents at the entrance of a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas, injuring two police officers and a Border Patrol employee.

Mari Negro, chair of the Dickinson County Democratic Party, also condemned the Iron Mountain attack in a written statement Monday.

“The Dickinson County Democratic Party does not condone or support violence in any form,” Negro wrote. “We’re glad that property damage was kept to a minimum and no one was hurt, thanks to the immediate response of our local police.”

Hall added that she believes 95 percent of the community feels the same way, no matter what their political affiliation.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitman (D) and Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) have yet to comment on the attack.