GEO Group Soars As ICE Extends Contract For Illegal Alien Tracking Services

The GEO Group's subsidiary, BI Incorporated, secured a two-year contract extension with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to continue operating the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP), which provides electronic monitoring, case management, and supervision services for individuals in immigration proceedings. The contract supplies the federal government with critical logistical support in its immigration enforcement efforts.

BI's two-year contract extension to continue ISAP work in support of the Trump administration's illegal alien deportation program was effective today, with an additional one-year option period. BI does not directly deport illegals, and that is carried out by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Here are the highlights:

Contract Terms : Two-year award, beginning October 1, with an initial one-year term and a one-year option to extend.

Scope of Services : Electronic monitoring, case management, and supervision of individuals under ISAP. BI has been providing these services for over two decades.

Track Record: BI operates through a nationwide network of 100 offices and nearly 1,000 employees, maintaining high compliance rates with its technology and case management solutions.

Executive Chairman of GEO, George C. Zoley, stated, "We appreciate the confidence that ICE has placed in our company. We believe this important contract award is a testament to the high-quality electronic monitoring and case management services BI has consistently delivered under the ISAP contract through a nationwide network of approximately 100 offices and close to 1,000 employees."

Shares of GEO jumped nearly 9% in late-morning cash trading in New York, marking their biggest gain in 6.5 months. Despite the rally, the stock remains down 20% year-to-date, though still trading well above levels when prices spiked after a Trump presidential win in early November.

