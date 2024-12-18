George Soros Funneled $50 Million Into Shadowy Iran-Sympathizing Nonprofit

Among the many nonprofits funded by far-left billionaire George Soros and his even more radical son, Alex, are progressive super PACs, as well as, according to reporting by The New York Post, tens of millions of dollars funneled into a network of groups sympathetic to Iran whose members held top positions within the Biden-Harris administration.

NYPost reviewed records from Soros' Open Society Foundations, revealing that the progressive billionaire has funneled $46.7 million since 2016 into the International Crisis Group, a far-left think tank allegedly connected to an Iranian plot to influence US lawmakers and policies.

Robert Malley, the former US special envoy to Iran, has been under FBI investigation for allegedly transferring classified information onto his personal email, where it could've slipped into the hands of a foreign actor. Malley was ICG's president until he joined the Biden team in 2021.

Gabriel Noronha of the Polaris National Security think tank told NYPost: "Soros has continually funded organizations that act as apologists for the Iranian regime – downplaying their severe human rights abuses while working to advance Iranian propaganda."

In 1994, Soros funded ICG's formation and served as its trustee for years before handing the baton to Alex in 2018.

Jay Solomon penned a note in Semafor in 2023 about three of Malley's aides who were part of the Iran Experts Initiative, a mysterious network of Iranian-American elites established by Iran's Foreign Ministry in 2014. NYPost noted IEI members were able to rise in the ranks of Washington's foreign policy circles while advocating easing sanctions on Tehran.

"If you were a regime running a game plan of how to subvert the United States' political system from within, this would be it to a tee," Noronha said.

Meanwhile, radicals within the Biden-Harris administration are leaving the Middle East in flames as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House next month, where he is expected to reimpose "maximum pressure" sanctions on Iran.

Noronha pointed out, "I don't know what either Soros's vision is regarding Iran ... But the things they routinely fund are things that weaken America, both internally and externally."

The Soros family must understand that the American people have given Trump a mandate to usher in the 'America First' era. The days of funding non-profits to undermine America are over.