George Soros Paying Student Agitators To Whip Up Anti-Israel Protests

George Soros and his far-left movement is paying student agitators to co-opt and amplify anti-Israel protests at colleges across the country, the NY Post reports.

The protests, which began at Columbia University, have expanded nationwide - with copycat tent cities erected at colleges including Harvard, Yale, Berkeley in California, the Ohio State University and Emory in Georgia, with organized branches of the Soros-funded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) having organized them.

Biden has sparked a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/YXbHCKONcm — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 25, 2024

Which might explain this:

Something odd about those campus tent encampments. Almost all the tents are identical - same design, same size, same fresh-out-of-the-box appearance. Which suggests that rather than an organic process, whereby students would bring a variety of individual tents, someone or some… pic.twitter.com/86JV5BD9NM — Afshine Emrani MD FACC (@afshineemrani) April 23, 2024

The parent organization of SJP has been funded by a constellation of nonprofits which all lead to Soros.

At three colleges, the protests are being encouraged by paid radicals who are “fellows” of a Soros-funded group called the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR). USCPR provides up to $7,800 for its community-based fellows and between $2,880 and $3,660 for its campus-based “fellows” in return for spending eight hours a week organizing “campaigns led by Palestinian organizations.” They are trained to “rise up, to revolution.” The radical group received at least $300,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundations since 2017 and also took in $355,000 from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund since 2019. -NY Post

We're sure if the protests get violent, prosecutors will take appropriate action, yes?

And while many of the protesters are just morons...

“I wish I was more educated.”



Video captured at New York University shows that some of the students protesting there have no idea why. Full report: https://t.co/iYSbhaxxEf pic.twitter.com/iqXpoZexiP — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 25, 2024

