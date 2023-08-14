Trump RICO Indictment Briefly Appears On Georgia Court Docket

Former President Donald Trump is apparently going to be indicted under the RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act) statute, according to a document which was briefly posted on the Fulton County, Georgia court's website.

The document, dated Aug. 14 and titled "Trump" cites the case as "open."

It was quickly taken down:

As Bloomberg noted earlier, the Fulton County case will likely echo allegations in the indictment of Trump in Washington, brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Trump is accused in that case of trying to overturn the 2020 election nationwide, and his actions in Georgia feature prominently in the alleged conspiracy.

Sounds legit — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 14, 2023

District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat who took office days before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, had extensive details on Trump’s actions in Georgia when she opened her probe in February 2021. Those details included Trump’s effort to pressure Raffensperger, asking him and others to “find” just enough votes to overcome his loss, even though a recount had already been conducted.

Security barriers are seen after the Fulton County Sheriff ordered roads to be closed as officials tighten security around the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse, as the city prepares for a possible criminal indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn his election defeat in the state, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 7, 2023. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo Read less

Willis has a history of prosecuting cases - from teachers to rap music stars - under Georgia’s version of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization act, or RICO - a statute often associated with organized crime. She may use the law against Trump and allies as well.

Meanwhile, the streets around the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta were lined with orange barricades in anticipation of potential civil unrest over the indictment. Armed sheriff's deputies are also patrolling the area 24/7, while vehicles from several law enforcement agencies lined the streets.

Security measures extended blocks away to the Georgia State Capitol, where the street nearest the entrance was sealed off. The gold-domed building was devoid of tourists and many staffers were working from home amid renovations. At nearby City Hall, no one was seen entering or leaving the building in the middle of a workday, though the office of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said city’s headquarters is “open for business.” One sheriff’s deputy standing guard said he’d never seen such an extensive security operation in 30 years on the job. The officer said one priority will be protecting protesters who may clash with each other if Trump appears in court. -Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, DA Fani Willis is expected to present the case to a grand jury as soon as the coming week.

Trump is accused of trying to goad Georgia officials into 'finding' votes for him (when, in context, Trump was implying they were hiding votes). Trump has denied wrongdoing.