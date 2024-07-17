Georgia Democrats Move To Block Kennedy And Others In The Name Of Saving Democracy

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party insist that “Democracy is on the ballot” this election.

While some of us have challenged that hyperbolic claim, one thing that may not be on the ballot is choice, if the defenders of Democracy have anything to say about it.

Georgia Democrats have joined counterparts in other states to prevent citizens from being able to vote third-party candidates.

Months ago, I wrote a column about how Democrats have continued to try to block voters from being able to vote for candidates while claiming the mantle of the defenders of Democracy.

This effort not only included Democratic Secretaries of State attempting to remove former president Donald Trump from the ballots, but efforts in the primary from the ballot.

Many of these Democrats now calling for a “blitz primary” previously said nothing as voters were barred from having a choice in the primary.

North Carolina joined this effort recently to block third-party candidates to avoid “mischief.”

Georgia Democrats are challenging efforts to place Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and three other candidates on the state’s presidential ballots.

With Biden struggling in the polls and the vast majority of voters viewing him as too enfeebled to serve another four years, Democrats are rushing to reduce the choices for voters.

Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Director Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye insists that Kennedy, independent Cornel West, Claudia De la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Jill Stein of the Green Party “have not faithfully observed the state of Georgia’s election laws.”

All of them must go.

For voters who may not be thrilled with Trump, the Democrats insist that all is well.

To paraphrase Henry Ford, you can have any choice of candidate so long as it is Biden.