Georgia Prosecutor Nukes Trump's Election Interference Case That Fani Fumbled

Less than two weeks after a Georgia prosecutor took control of the 2020 election interference case against President Trump and several allies (the one Fani Willis fumbled), the case has been officially dropped.

"Given the complexity of the legal issues at hand - ranging from constitutional questions and the Supremacy Clause to immunity, jurisdiction, venue, speedy-trial concerns, and access to federal records - and even assuming each of these issues were resolved in the State’s favor, bringing this case before a jury in 2029, 2030, or even 2031 would be nothing short of a remarkable feat," wrote Peter Skandalakis, executive director of the nonpartisan Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia who was tasked with finding a new prosecutor to take on the case after Willis was removed by the Georgia appellate court.

This adds to the pile of Democrat lawfare cases that have blown up in their faces, including those brought by special counsel Jack Smith on election interference and mishandling of classified documents.

Skandalakis said that while he considered severing Trump's case from his codefendants so they could be tried first, doing so "would be both illogical and unduly burdensome and costly for the State and for Fulton County."

The Georgia case was brought by Willis in early 2021 after a January phone call became public in which Trump expressed frustration with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger amid reports of ballots cast for Joe Biden which had been mysteriously 'found.' When Trump asked him to similarly 'find' votes for him, Democrats used it as the foundation of the case.

Willis, as we all know, tanked the case after it came out that she hired her lover to help prosecute the case - which Democrats viewed as their best chance to go to trial because it was handled by a local Georgia prosecutor vs. federal charges which could be pardoned.