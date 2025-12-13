Georgia Woman Attacked With 'Corrosive' Chemical After Christmas Event, Suffers Third-Degree Burns

A Georgia woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked with an unknown chemical substance (probably acid) that left her with third-degree burns.

Ashley Wasielewski, 46, was walking in Forsyth Park in Savannah after attending a Christmas program at a nearby church when she was approached from behind by a stranger who poured a 'corrosive liquid' over her head, according to friends and family. Wasielewski reportedly let out a 'blood-curdling scream' as the chemical burned her skin, ate through her clothing, and melted her car's key fob that was in her pocket, the NY Post reports.

No arrests have been made in the case, however local police are working with the FBI to locate the individual below, wearing blue jeans and a dark hooded Bugs Bunny hoodie:

"She was instantly like, ‘Why are you pouring water on me?’" before her skin started burning, close friend Connor Milam told the Post, adding that Wasielewski often volunteered in her community and provided essential items to the homeless. "She looked down and her pants were starting to burn off her body. She started screaming. They didn’t rob her. They didn’t take anything from her. This was a random person in the park who went out of their way to disfigure another human being."

Wasielewski was rushed to the Augusta Burn Center, where she’s being treated for second- and third-degree burns over half her body, including her face, scalp, hands and legs, according to her son Westley. The concerned son said he learned of the attack from a good Samaritan who came to his mother’s aid, adding that he could hear her wailing in agony over the phone. “We don’t know who did it,” Westley said. “She doesn’t have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone.” -NY Post

"Our Police Department is treating this case with the highest urgency," said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson in a Thursday Facebook post.