German elections in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia have been thrown into chaos ahead of a Sept. 14 election - after a spate of candidates for Germany's right-wing AfD have died in recent weeks - with the total now at seven. And while local authorities say there is no evidence of foul play, officials are now scrambling to shred and reprint ballots as campaigns for the deceased have been suspended.

According to Welt, Hans-Joachim Kind, 80, a direct candidate in the Kremenholl district, died of natural causes. There has been no cause of death disclosed for four other candidates in the region that has a population of 18 million - as police told Germany's DPA news agency that the initial four were either from natural causes, or were not being divulged for over privacy concerns.

Two reserve candidates died following the initial four, followed by the death of Kind. The reserve candidates were René Herford, who had a pre-existing liver condition and died of kidney failure, and Patrick Tietze, who committed suicide.

Now, ballots must be reprinted and successors appointed, causing what WELT described as "immense chaos."

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel reposted a claim by retired economist Stefan Homburg that the number of candidates' deaths was "statistically almost impossible."

4 tote AfD-Kandidaten innerhalb von 2 Wochen bei den NRW-Kommunalwahlen: Wolfgang Seitz (Rheinberg), Ralph Lange (Blomberg), Stefan Berendes (Bad Lippspringe), Wolfgang Klinger /Schwerte), alle 4 starben plötzlich und unerwartet.

AfD deputy state chairman in North Rhine-Westphalia, Kay Gottschalk, told WELT, that "We will, of course, investigate these cases with the necessary sensitivity and care," however there is "no indication" that this is "murder or anything similar," as some of the deceased had "pre-existing medical conditions."

The party - which Germany's domestic spy agency classified as a 'right-wing extremist organization' in May, grew to Germany's second-largest in February's federal elections, before pausing that description due to an appeal pending in court.

In 2022, AfD polled at just 5.4% in a region that's home to Germany's industrial base in the Ruhr valley - and which has suffered steep job losses. Now, the party polled at 16.8% in state federal elections last February, while more recent polls suggest the party could nearly match that today.

"Either Germany votes AfD, or it is the end of Germany," said tech billionaire Elon Musk, who threw his support behind AfD in recent days.