German Mayor Tortured For Hours In Basement By Her Own Adopted Daughter, Leaked Police Docs Show

The story of the Social Democrat (SPD) mayor from Herdecke, Iris Stalzer, has taken yet another incredible turn.

New information now reveals that her 17-year-old adopted daughter reportedly tortured Stalzer for hours, nearly killing her own mother. Despite these details, the daughter still has not been arrested.

Stalzer has spoken to the police about what transpired during her ordeal, and now, the details have been leaked to Bild newspaper.

On Oct. 7, at 12:05 p.m., Stalzer’s daughter called emergency services saying her mother had been attacked by several men, was severely injured and was barely conscious.

A witness off the street found the politician bleeding in her armchair in the living room. Later, the adopted daughter told police that was also how she found her mother.

However, despite claims of “several men” torturing the mother, it turns out this was reportedly an orchestrated lie to cover up the horror that had occurred inside the house. Police have since learned that the mother was subjected to grueling torture for hours in the basement of the house.

The suspect attacked Stalzer with deodorant spray and a lighter, trying to set her hair and clothes on fire. The adopted daughter said she wanted revenge; however, it is still remains unclear what she wanted to take revenge for.

The adopted daughter also had two kitchen knives, which she used to stab and slice the politician’s body. Stazler faced critical injuries, including 13 stab wounds.

One of the bloody knives was also found in the 15-year-old adopted son’s backpack, along with bloody clothing from the daughter. The other knife was also found in his room.

Police investigators also found that large traces of blood were scrubbed from the scene, which were later revealed by the police forensics team.

UPDATE: The German mayor of Herdecke, Iris Stalzer, is now conscious and can speak, according to reports.



German media outlets, including Focus, are reporting that her adopted 17-year-old daughter is said to be a focus of the investigation.



Weeks earlier, the 17-year-old had… https://t.co/pUXxUh7iWw — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) October 7, 2025

Stalzer nearly lost her life and was transported to a hospital in Bochum via rescue helicopter.

Bild wrote that police sources believe the mother was sitting in her armchair for a long time, bleeding out, while the two alleged suspects cleaned the house of crime scene evidence.

Numerous German media outlets, including Spiegel, also reported that police were called to the house not so long before this latest attack during the summer. In that case, the daughter was accused of domestic violence and threatening the mother with a knife.

The case is not only unbelievable due to the details, but also due to the prosecutor’s response to the entire affair.

Instead of an attempted murder charge or charges for evidence tampering or even torture, which is also illegal in Germany, there is no arrest warrant being issued at all.

The prosecutor alleges that because the daughter called the police, it is clear that she did not want to commit murder. Instead, they are only investigating the case as “bodily harm.”



As Remix News detailed yesterday, this claim raises several doubts, including the fact that the daughter attempted to mislead police about who was responsible for the crime, as well as the fact that the two allegedly scrubbed the crime scene of blood traces. Those are clearly not the actions of actors who were attempting to save their mother’s life, but instead the actions of two suspects attempting to mislead investigators, which is also a crime in and of itself.

As Remix News reported yesterday, the public prosecutor in the case offered numerous excuses as to why the two teens are not being charged despite the severity of the crime.

Across X, commentators, influencers, and users are speculating about the case, pointing out the extreme double standard in modern Germany. Austrian right-wing political activist Martin Sellner wrote that Germans are being imprisoned for memes, while the daughter in this case will never appear before a court for her alleged heinous crimes. He wrote that it is clearly a case of “two-tier” justice.

Socialist major was tortured for hours with Knife and Fire by her African adoptive daughter.

She barely survived.



Her only available pic is old. The devilish girl is now 17 - she did not have to go Prison.



At the Same time Germans go to Prison for Memes .



Two tier policing. pic.twitter.com/muZ5mkhsxW — Martin Sellner (@Martin_Sellner) October 9, 2025

The daughter and the son were transferred to the Youth Welfare Office instead of prison. When asked why the two suspects were not being transferred to the father, the prosecutor remarkably said that the father has also been the victim of violence by the daughter in the past. In other words, this is a pattern, and presumably even more reason to charge her for the hours-long torture of her mother.

Is there a cover-up going on? Is the prosecutor trying to make the entire case go away? It remains unclear and speculation is running rife, but the details of the case are extraordinary, and the public prosecutor’s reaction to one of the most gruesome cases of attempted murder and torture in Germany is also astonishing.

Read more here...

