German Police Probe Left Party Youth Over 'Target' Stickers On AfD Leader's Head

A sticker featuring a target over a photo of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party co-leader, Alice Weidel, is allegedly being distributed by the Left Party Youth in Hannover, Germany. The sticker, which also features the text, “Aim Here,” has sparked an investigation by the German police.

“This sticker is being distributed by the youth organization of the Left in Hannover. This is not just a call to violence, this is an incitement to attack in the spirit of the left-terrorist Antifa. The radical Left should finally have the plug pulled. Criminal complaint is being filed!” wrote Thorsten Weiß, the deputy chairman of the AfD parliamentary group in Berlin.

Diesen Aufkleber verteilt die Jugendorganisation der Linken in Hannover. Das ist nicht nur ein Gewaltaufruf, das ist eine Anschlagsaufforderung im Geist der linksterroristischen Antifa. Der radikalen Linken gehört endlich der Stecker gezogen. Strafanzeige geht raus! pic.twitter.com/4TO9RT4I8E — Thorsten Weiß, MdA (@WeissAfD) October 1, 2025

Other X users have brought light to the troubling sticker, which appears to be openly calling for the assassination of Weidel.

The official X account of the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office indicated that an open investigation is underway.

“Thank you for the tip! We have forwarded it to the relevant department,” the police account wrote on X.

Danke für den Hinweis! Wir haben ihn an die zuständige Stelle weitergeleitet. — LKA Niedersachsen (@PolizeiNI_lka) October 1, 2025

The police were responding to a post pointing to the dangerous image.

“Mrs. Dr.@Alice_Weidel in the crosshairs of the youth organization of the party DIE LINKE. The question is, what are the State Security and the @BfV_Bund doing? Isn’t that an incitement to a crime (murder)?” wrote X user J. Eckleben.

Notably, this is not the first post from the Left Youth in Hanover that has been condemned as of late. The group wrote a message after the assassination of Charlie Kirk that celebrated Kirk’s death in graphic terms.

“Bloody and right-wing politics lead to bloody bullets,” the group wrote in an image, adding: “With a targeted shot to Kirk’s neck, the end of his right-wing inhumane and exploitative policies was sealed.”

This is a machine translation, the original image is attached.



It further reads: “There is international mourning - but this is a fatal mistake.”



A link to the original post (still up at time of publication).https://t.co/rfwDkmSKPd pic.twitter.com/6aswv0yzqd — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) September 11, 2025

Notably, the first post on this topic from Remix News was censored on X, potentially at the request of German or European authorities.

The Left Party Youth message of hate against Kirk was widely condemned across the political spectrum, including from conservative youth from the Christian Democrat Union (CDU), known as Young Union (JU).

“Immediate monitoring of the Hanover Left Youth the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, due to extremist activities that glorify violence and undermine the rule of law. Immediate funding freeze for the Left Youth Hanover, so that state funds do not benefit organizations that publicly glorify violence and act against democracy,” wrote the JU.

Apparently, the criticism did not phase the Left Party Youth in Hanover, with the group issuing an arguably even more explicit image of Weidel.

The federal Left Party has not yet commented on the image.

