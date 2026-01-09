German Prez Gets Schnitzel In A Twist, Says Trump Destroying World Order

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is absolutely freaked out about Donald Trump, and says the 'world order' is at risk of disintegrating into a "den of robbers" where the unscrupulous simply take what they want.

Wait, you mean:

- Like Ukrainian oligarchs busted embezzling $100M IN US taxpayer money (for starters)? - Like the Panama papers? - Like the Siemens bribery scandal where German officials took $1.4 billion to secure contracts? - Like the UK's BAE Systems arms scandal in which millions in bribes made their way to Saudi officials? - How about the Danske Bank money laundering scandal? - Or the worldwide pandemic industrial fraud complex?

We'll give you a minute to recover...

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech at his Bellevue Palace residency in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2025. Maryam Majd/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Steinmeier's comments appeared to refer to actions such as Trump's ousting of Venezeula's dictator president Nicolas Maduro over the weekend - which the Sour Kraut (⌐■_■) said constituted an attack on global democracy 'like never before.' Because whatever you think of Maduro or Trump plucking him out of bed, he was definitely a poster child for democracy, right?

Next, Steinmeier turned his ire towards Russia's annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine as a watershed - with Trump's behavior representing a second historic 'rupture.'

"It is about preventing the world from turning into a den of robbers, where the most unscrupulous take whatever they want, where regions or entire countries are treated as the property of a few great powers," he said, adding that active intervention was needed in threatening situations - and that countries such as Brazil and India must be convinced to protect and maintain the world order.

Hey Frank, why does Germany shut down public pools in the summer these days? Is it because you let a bunch of people in who "take whatever they want?"