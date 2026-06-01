German School Forces Teens To Design 'Inclusive Brothel'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Parents across Germany are in uproar after a Catholic high school handed 13- to 15-year-olds the grotesque task of modernizing a brothel to make it “sexually inclusive” for every lifestyle and preference under the sun.

The assignment at Cardinal von Galen Gymnasium in Kevelaer, North Rhine-Westphalia, formed part of a “Sexual Education of Diversity” module.

Students were told to simulate running an existing brothel in a big city, with a fixed floor plan they could only tweak by adding doors and staircases.

They had to detail which sexual preferences the spaces must cater to, what “services” to offer, target groups, advertising, and crucially “what skills and abilities” the workers would need “so that all kinds of people could be served and satisfied.”

In what world is it OK to ask children to do this?

The workbook, titled “Puff für alle” – slang for “Brothel for All” – framed the exercise as responding to “developments in our society with a diversity of lifestyles and gender roles.”

Headmistress Christina Diehr defended the material to WDR, stating it was “deliberately designed to be provocative in order to stimulate discussion.”

She added that it “addresses the heavy use of social media channels by children and young people and the associated flood of information about various forms of sexuality.”

After the worksheets leaked and sparked widespread fury on social media, the school held what it called “constructive” talks with parents, the teacher, and the class parents’ committee.

Officials confirmed they will not re-issue the assignment and are now preparing alternative lessons on “diversity of lifestyles and sexuality.”

One older student pushed back sharply in comments to WDR: “People should be questioning the acceptance surrounding the topic of sex work… 95 percent of all sex workers being women, and a significant number of them being girls, I believe it’s inappropriate to address brothels in sex education and, above all, to fail to differentiate and explore the topic in an assignment.”

This sanitized, taxpayer-funded fantasy of “inclusive” prostitution arrives at the exact moment German schools and kindergartens are reeling from real-world sexual horrors inflicted by migrants who never should have been let near children.

As we previously highlighted, an 18-year-old Afghan asylum seeker intern at Brehm School in Düsseldorf allegedly dropped his trousers and exposed his erect penis to two second-grade girls while a teacher was present in the room.

He had also groped the class teacher’s buttocks days before. The intern admitted the groping to police. The school only banned him after the girls’ parents raised the alarm themselves, and authorities noted schools often try to “keep a low profile” on such crimes.

In a separate case, a 35-year-old Syrian intern molested two four-year-olds in a Neubrandenburg kindergarten – touching a sleeping girl’s genitals and buttocks with sexual intent, then assaulting a boy who reported it to his parents. Kindergarten staff initially handled the first incident internally without calling police.

German schools are descending into chaos precisely because of mass migration. One report detailed entire institutions “dealing with hell” from violence, language barriers, and cultural clashes driven by unchecked inflows.

Another school required permanent police guards after 118 crimes in a single year, including knife attacks and threats.

Parents have pulled kids from daycare out of fear of neighboring asylum centers, while in some towns planned kindergartens were quietly converted into asylum housing instead.

Globalist policies have flooded communities with unvetted individuals from incompatible cultures while authorities sexualize and confuse native children with literal brothel-planning homework.

Innocence is stripped on two fronts: ideological grooming in the curriculum and physical predation enabled by open borders.

Germany’s leaders have chosen experiments in “diversity” over the basic duty to protect the young. The result is traumatized kids, furious parents, and a system that lectures about inclusion while failing to deliver safety.

This cannot continue. Only nations that secure their borders, prioritize their own citizens, and reject both woke indoctrination and demographic replacement will spare their children this nightmare.

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