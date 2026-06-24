German Swimming Pool Bans Visitors Who Can't Speak German, Citing Safety Concerns

Via Remix News,

A public swimming pool in Germany has introduced strict new admission rules barring entry to anyone who cannot speak German, with management insisting the policy is essential to guarantee the safety of guests.

The Heidebad natural swimming pool in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt, now requires visitors to demonstrate German language skills before being allowed in. Managing Director Mathias Nobel defended the rule publicly, explaining that he is responsible for the safety of thousands of swimmers and will not compromise when it comes to protecting children and families.

The facility says that emergency alerts, water-depth warnings, and direct verbal instructions from lifeguards have repeatedly been ignored or misunderstood because of language barriers.

In one recent emergency, Nobel, while acting as a lifeguard, had to pull a young child out of deep water due to a language barrier. To reduce these risks, staff will now deny entry to any guest if they determine that essential safety communication cannot be reliably established, according to German media outlet MDR.

Pool management acknowledges that the rule has triggered considerable backlash, but says the public dissatisfaction is being “deliberately accepted in the interest of general safety.”

From the operators’ perspective, dealing with angry patrons is preferable “than an avoidable swimming accident.” The policy is already being actively enforced, and several would-be guests have been turned away at the gate.

The Heidebad is part of a wider trend of European public pools tightening entry requirements in response to regional migration shifts. Last year, an outdoor pool in Porrentruy, located in the Swiss municipality of Pruntrut, initially banned foreigners entirely due to violence, sexual harassment and constant disturbances. Swiss visitors to the pool and employees were generally happy about the move.

The ban came about after ‘French youths with a migration background’ continuously caused problems at the pool and in pool bathrooms, including the sexual harassment of young girls. The situation even sparked international headlines.

However, the Swiss paper 20 Minuten reported a surge in season ticket sales after the ban was put in place.

“It went very well. Citizens have rediscovered the bathing establishment with the peace and quiet that comes with it,” said Lionel Maître, the municipal councilor for tourism and leisure in Porrentruy.

“We have seen an increase in season ticket sales as citizens have finally regained the long-awaited sense of security. There have been no problems and no new bathing bans since then.”

The swimming pool has since changed its policy and now charges non-locals double ticket prices. The municipality has also added extra administrative steps for certain visitors. Anyone who is not a local resident and lacks a valid Swiss residence, work, or settlement permit must buy admission online in advance. Visitors without a recognized regional tourist card must also present valid identification at the entrance, and those who fail to do so are refused entry.

Mayor Philippe Eggertswyler publicly backed the new pricing and entry framework, stating that “It’s not about pitting Swiss and foreigners against each other, but about guaranteeing calm.”

The swimming pool may have backed down from its total ban on foreigners due to pressure from the federal government. The Federal Commission against Racism called the blanket exclusion “problematic and irritating.”

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