Germany To Extend Border Controls To Combat Illegal Migration

Authored by Grzegorz Adamccyk via ReMix News,

External border controls will continue around Germany until the number of illegal migrants drops significantly, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated on Monday during a meeting with Federal Police Chief Dieter Romann in Rostock.





Although numbers have started to decline, they remain higher than in previous years.

“I am not willing to accept these figures,” Faeser emphasized.

The German interior ministry is reportedly frustrated by the uneven distribution of refugees across Europe, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Faeser pointed out that only a few countries are shouldering the bulk of the migration burden.

She also confirmed that existing controls at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland will remain in place until the implementation of the Common European Asylum System which was approved this spring.

However, this process will take several more months, with the earliest end to the checks expected in June 2025.

Despite a record influx of nearly 128,000 illegal migrants last year, this year’s numbers have dropped, with 53,000 illegal entries reported so far — a 16 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. German authorities attribute this decline in part to the reintroduced border controls.

The Federal Police report that most illegal entries occur via Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland.

The stationary checks on the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland were initially introduced on Oct. 16, following the earlier reinstatement of controls at the Austrian border.

The decision came as German authorities noticed a rising influx of refugees and increased human smuggling activities along these routes.

