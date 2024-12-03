Germany Is Run By "A Government Of Idiots": RyanAir CEO Slams Greens' "Stupid Solutions"

Authored by Liz Heflin via Remix News,

In an interview for the industry magazine “Airliners,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary attacked German politicians, calling them “a government of idiots,” criticizing in particular the Greens, whom he accused of “stupid solutions,” reports DoRceczy.

He was also skeptical about the future government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

“I don’t think the next government of Germany will be any better,” he said.

Ryanair’s boss described the German aviation market as one of the worst in Europe, calling Berlin’s BER airport “dysfunctional,” adding that the airport could only function as “a regional airport at best.”

According to him, high fees of over €50 per passenger are a key reason why the German aviation industry is only slowly recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

This is why Ryanair has already reduced its German capacity from 16 million to 13.5 million seats.

The fleet of 300 aircraft will be moved to more attractive markets, with the location “determined strictly on the basis of expected profits,” he said.

Once a major Orbán critic, Ryanair's CEO has changed his tune now that Hungary's special airline tax will be eliminated in 2025. https://t.co/hDRvVOzgPh — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 21, 2024

Ryanair will be withdrawing completely from Dortmund, Dresden, and Halle/Leipzig airports by March 2025, while Hamburg will see its flights cut by 60 percent, BER by 20 percent and Cologne/Bonn by 10 percent.

“Further cuts could come next year with the summer flight schedule, as Ryanair increasingly favors lower-cost destinations outside Germany,” DW reports.

Read more here...