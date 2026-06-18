Germany's Anti-immigration AfD Party Jumps To Record 9-Point Lead Over CDU In Latest Poll

Via Remix News,

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) continues to run away from its main rival, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party, the Christian Socialist Union (CSU) in a new poll, which shows the AfD nine points ahead.

The AfD achieved a new record in the current YouGov poll, reaching 29 percent, while the CDU/CSU and SPD have hit all-time lows. The results are expected to pile on the pressure on a governing coalition the German public increasingly despises.

In the YouGov poll, CDU/CSU achieves 20 percent of the vote and SPD earns 12 percent. The Union parties have never been worse in a YouGov poll.

BUNDESTAGSWAHL | Sonntagsfrage YouGov



AfD: 29% (+1)

Union: 20% (-2)

GRÜNE: 14% (+1)

SPD: 12% (-1)

LINKE: 12% (+1)

FDP: 5% (+1)

BSW: 4%

Sonstige: 5%



Änderungen zur letzten Umfrage vom 12. Mai 2026



Verlauf: https://t.co/f9MV7iZ8iJ#btw29 pic.twitter.com/yO2VS2jJn5 — Deutschland Wählt (@Wahlen_DE) June 16, 2026

However, the Greens at 14 percent and the Left Party at 12 percent are making slight gains.

The FDP is also gaining ground, reaching 5 percent for the first time in a year and a half after a new chairman was elected, Wolfgang Kubicki.

The results for the CDU in particular are bound to spark further turmoil in the party, with some members perhaps even eyeing a future coalition with the AfD, a move that has been soundly rejected by CDU leadership. In particular, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has vowed to never work with the party.

The conundrum for the CDU remains that the party is forced to build coalitions with predominately left-wing parties like the Greens, the SPD, and even the Left Party, through its firewall against the AfD. The resulting politics have left CDU voters increasingly unhappy with the results, but remarkably, about half of CDU voters also reject a coalition with the AfD.

Majority of Germans reject politicizing the World Cup

YouGov also found that a majority of Germans do not want the World Cup politicized. The German national team has a history of taking a “woke” stance in the last two World Cups, but the German team was eventually humiliated in each tournament, failing to advance past the preliminary round in both World Cups.

However, Germans soundly reject politics in football, with 65 percent of respondents saying they want the World Cup and politics to be strictly separated. AfD voters (82 percent) and CDU/CSU voters (74 percent) are especially in favor of this position. More than half of SPD voters at 55 percent also share this view.

However, those on the more extreme left, back politics in football, like the Left Party (41 percent) and the Greens (34 percent).

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