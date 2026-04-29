Germany's Anti-immigration AfD Party Soars To New Record High Support; Poll Finds

Via Remix News,

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) has jumped to a new record high in a recent poll conducted by the opinion research institute Insa. In the poll, the AfD increased its lead over the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU).

According to the “Sunday trend” poll, which is conducted on a weekly basis for the Bild am Sonntag, the AfD has reached a peak of 28 percent, extending its lead over the CDU/CSU alliance. While the party only jumped one point from the previous week, it not only marked the AfD’s highest value ever, but it also means the AfD is closing in on the psychological 30 percent it has long sought.

Sonntagsfrage zur Bundestagswahl • INSA/BamS: AfD 28 % | CDU/CSU 24 % | SPD 14 % | GRÜNE 12 % | DIE LINKE 11 % | BSW 3 % | FDP 3 % | Sonstige 5 %

➤ Übersicht: https://t.co/Gzilw3J3L9

➤ Verlauf: https://t.co/vnhJf7ub9S pic.twitter.com/jhBgFgmCqQ — Wahlrecht.de (@Wahlrecht_de) April 25, 2026

The CDU/CSU remained unchanged at 24 percent, while the Social Democrats (SPD) maintains its position at 14 percent. The Green Party slipped to 12 percent after losing one percentage point, and the Left Party remains steady at 11 percent. Both the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) and the FDP would currently fail to enter the Bundestag, as each sits at three percent.

Despite the AfD’s high polling, all other parties continue to say they will not form an alliance with the AfD, which means the party is effectively locked out of power. Unless the AfD can find a coalition party that can give it a majority, the party will remain on the sidelines. However, if the AfD can maintain its current support or even increase it further, forming a coalition among the other parties could prove increasingly difficult in the future.

Insa is not the only polling firm showing the growth of the AfD. In a recent Yougov poll, the AfD reached 27 percent of the vote, while the CDU fell to just 23 percent.

The AfD’s surge comes at a time when soaring energy prices have left the German economy reeling, especially following the war in Iran, which has sent diesel prices between €2.20 and €2.50 a liter.

AfD co-leader, Tino Chrupalla, has become increasingly opposed to U.S. government actions. He quickly denounced the U.S. attack on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, labeling it a “violation of international law.” And in February, right after the attack on Iran, he expressed his “disappointment” at Trump’s broken promise to not start wars and blamed Israel for “dragging” the United States into war against Iran.

In March, Chrupalla also condemned what he said were Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians and Iranians, and just this month, Chrupalla called for the closure of U.S. bases in Germany. Even conservative Germans have long been skeptical of Trump, while the majority of Germans are deeply negative on the U.S. president.

Polling shows that 65 percent of Germans believe that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza. According to ARD-DeutschlandTREND in March 2026, 60 percent of Germans consider the military offensive against Iran by the U.S. and Israel to be “not justified.” That result may look even worse now as energy prices have slammed the German economy.

In other words, Chrupalla may be adopting the positions that are sitting well with the German public.

At the same time, crime statistics released about a week ago show that migrant violence continues to dominate in Germany, with sexual crimes and serious violence in 2025 growing compared to the record numbers seen in 2024. Overall, crime fell slightly compared to 2024, but serious crimes grew. Most of the decline was due to the legalization of marijuana in late 2024, which resulted in a drop in drug offenses.

Foreigners account for approximately 42 percent of all violent crimes.

The AfD is calling for mass deportations, increased funding for police, an immigration moratorium, cutting pro-migrant NGO funding, and stricter laws to deter criminals.

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