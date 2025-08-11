Giuliani: Democrats' Russia Coup Had 'The Earmarks Of A CIA-Style Conspiracy'

Via VigilantFox.com

Rudy Giuliani says Obama likely got behind the Russia coup once it got up and running….but the idea itself appears to have started in Hillary Clinton’s camp.

David Harris Jr asked: “Do you think that it was Barack Obama’s idea to overthrow the American government, or was it Hillary’s in your opinion?”

Giuliani replied: “No, I don’t think so.”

“As far as I can tell from the chronology, this came out of Hillary’s camp, and then they all got behind it big time.”

“Meaning Obama, Biden, Brennan, Clapper.” “Brennan and Clapper, they played a big role, and of course, Comey.”

Giuliani says the Democrats’ Russia Coup had “the earmarks of a CIA kind of conspiracy” — and he’s pointing straight at Langley. Rudy Giuliani says the CIA’s fingerprints are all over the Russia coup.

“A lot of it, a lot of it had the earmarks of a CIA kind of conspiracy.”

“Particularly the part involving Papadopoulos and the things that happened in Europe that were so screwy and they seemed false to start with.”

It was all just so strange to begin with.

“I mean, they were using an Australian ambassador.”

“They were using UK intelligence, they were using Italian intelligence.”

“That had to be directed by somebody out of the CIA.”

“I wonder who that is?”

Boom.

Giuliani says Obama will invoke “presidential immunity” over the Russia Hoax investigation — but there’s one little PROBLEM that could lead to an INDICTMENT.

“You’re not immune for the rest of your life as president.”

America’s Mayor laid out Obama’s legal risk to @DavidJHarrisJr: “Obama becomes a problem because he will invoke presidential immunity.”

“The decision the Supreme Court made that that helped Trump.”

“The acts are kind of different….but there’s a problem for Obama.”

“It continues after he’s president. So starting on January 1st, 2017, any participation of him in the conspiracy is not immune.”

“You’re not immune for the rest of your life as president.”

“So he’ll be immune if whatever allegations against him are contained within his presidency.”

“But if he’s helping to assist over that three year period that they pushed Russian collusion into 2017 and 2018, then he’s of course, he could be indicted for that.”

Giuliani says the Supreme Court DOES NOT give ABSOLUTE immunity to a president…and Obama’s alleged crimes with the Russia coup are FAR MORE serious than Trump’s immunity case.

Exactly. Just because there is such a thing as presidential immunity in the eyes of the U.S. Supreme Court, it does not mean that President Obama is untouchable if he actually committed a crime.

David Harris Jr: “If a president is literally directly breaking the law, he just doesn’t just get to go away with it. Walk away scot-free.”

Rudy Giuliani: “I think you’re right, David. I think, you know, we’re all talking about an interpretation of the Supreme Court decision.”

“The Supreme Court did not actually—didn’t give ABSOLUTE immunity to a president.”

“And the acts alleged here are far more serious than the allegations against Trump, which were, first of all, false, but even if they were true, they weren’t nearly as serious as this.”

“So I don’t know if it holds up.”