Giuliani Files For Bankruptcy After $148 Million Verdict

In the latest legal attack on Trumpworld and anyone who might support the former President (or dare question the results of the 2020 election), Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday after being ordered to pay more than $148 million to a mother-daughter duo of Georgia election workers whom he accused of manipulating ballots in the 2020 election.

Giuliani's Chapter 11 petition, filed in US bankruptcy court in New York, lists debts up to $500 million and assets up to $10 million. This should give the former mayor some breathing room after being swamped with legal bills in multiple courtrooms.

"The filing should be a surprise to no one," said Heath Berger and Gary Fischoff, Giuliani's bankruptcy attorneys, in a statement reported by Bloomberg, adding that Chapter 11 protection allows Giuliani to appeal the case in Georgia.

The bankruptcy filing was spurred by the Dec. 15 verdict that found Giuliani must pay Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss $148 million for harm to their reputations and other impacts, including lost wages and mental anguish.

"The lies Rudy Giuliani told about me and my mommy," Moss said in front of the courthouse after the verdict, "have changed our lives."

Giuliani's lawyer, Joseph Sibley VI, told the court last week that an award of that scale would be the civil equivalent to the death penalty.

As the lawsuits mount, Giuliani has been struggling financially and was forced to unload his apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side Giuliani for $6.5 million in July.

In September, Giuliani was sued by the law firm representing him for $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees.

As noted above, Giuliani is the latest in a long line of former President Trump associates who have faced political prosecution and the weaponization of the justice system by Democratic party adversaries, aimed at not only driving them into bankruptcy but also preventing them from seeking future public office.